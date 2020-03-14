Johnson column: A situation we've never seen before

It’s hard to believe that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will have happened 19 years ago this year.
I was a sophomore in college then, and I didn’t think — and certainly hoped — that I’d never live through an experience like that again.
Well, here we are.
Now, I’m not going to compare a global pandemic to a terrorist attack. They are very, very different events with their own set of circumstances, but in terms of the country literally coming to a standstill, these are the only two events in my lifetime that compare.
And this one is more impactful on my little corner of the world than Sept. 11.
I viewed that awful tragedy through the prism of distance. I watched the terror spread through the streets of Manhattan and at the Pentagon, and it was surreal. Our world changed forever that day, but I did not know anyone directly affected by the events, other than in the manner that we all were.
This coronavirus scare, on the other hand, has radically changed the everyday lives of all Americans for the time-being, even though the acute or immediate effect is not in the vicinity of Sept. 11 for most.
The world of sports has been disrupted as much as anything.
The NCAA Tournament was outright canceled — I still can’t believe I’m typing that — Major League Baseball canceled the rest of spring training and delayed the start of the regular season until who knows when, the NBA and NHL suspended their seasons with the playoffs just around the corner, the NFL offseason calendar has been disrupted, the PGA Tour canceled The Players Championship and postponed the Masters — its crown jewel of the year — and all auto racing schedules have been postponed.
Countless other professional, college, high school, youth and recreation events have also been either postponed or canceled.
Locally, the impact has been massive.
Spring-sport athletes from UW-Parkside and Carthage have joined thousands of college athletes around the country in having their seasons abruptly ended, though for now Carthage says its suspension will go at least through April 13, so it’s possible those sports can resume in some fashion.
All high school spring sports are in a holding pattern, and what just happened with the high school basketball postseasons was shocking though obviously not unexpected.
The WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament was wiped out after one day of play, while the boys tournament was stopped after sectional semifinals were held Thursday night in front of severely limited crowds.
It was an awful break for the Tremper boys team, which won back-to-back postseason thrillers to advance to the sectional finals, just one victory away from a state berth for the first time since 2001.
That chance was cruelly snatched away.
Tremper coach Ben Chamness was gracious — as he always is — about the situation, saying it was “like a movie but it’s real life” during a text exchange we had early Friday morning after the announcement was made.
Chamness knows that the health and safety of the public is far more important than a basketball tournament. But here’s hoping this year’s Tremper team is honored permanently for its success and for the opportunity that was taken from it, and I suspect that will happen.
So, for now, we wait.
Sports were halted for days after Sept. 11, but they resumed quickly as a nation looked to its athletic events for therapy and normalcy.
We’d all love to do that now, but viruses don’t care. We must place our health and especially the health of others ahead of everything, even if it feels like the measures are extreme and that we are being robbed of the diversions we love so much. Nobody has seen anything like this, so we’re all making it up as we go.
Hang in there. We will get through this. Sports will return. Like any adversity in life, the best questions to ask are, “How can I help others?” and “How can I make myself better because of this?”
Most of all, stay safe and take care of your families.
I’ll see you on the court, in the gym, on the field, or wherever sports are played, soon.
Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com or sports@kenoshanews.com.