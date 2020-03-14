Johnson column: A situation we've never seen before

It’s hard to believe that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will have happened 19 years ago this year.

I was a sophomore in college then, and I didn’t think — and certainly hoped — that I’d never live through an experience like that again.

Well, here we are.

Now, I’m not going to compare a global pandemic to a terrorist attack. They are very, very different events with their own set of circumstances, but in terms of the country literally coming to a standstill, these are the only two events in my lifetime that compare.

And this one is more impactful on my little corner of the world than Sept. 11.

I viewed that awful tragedy through the prism of distance. I watched the terror spread through the streets of Manhattan and at the Pentagon, and it was surreal. Our world changed forever that day, but I did not know anyone directly affected by the events, other than in the manner that we all were.

This coronavirus scare, on the other hand, has radically changed the everyday lives of all Americans for the time-being, even though the acute or immediate effect is not in the vicinity of Sept. 11 for most.

The world of sports has been disrupted as much as anything.