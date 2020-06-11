Johnson column: Congratulations on your retirement, Mom!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My mom likes to teach reading to kids.

At first, this sounds unassuming, doesn’t it? An important job, yes, but just another role to fill in society, a vocation you excel at, so you do it, right?

No. Not right. Because my mom’s passion is so much more than a mere vocation.

Where would anyone of us be if somebody didn’t teach us how to read? How many worlds opened up before our eyes that would’ve remained shut for who knows how long? How many dreams never would’ve been dreamt or achieved? How many kids would’ve missed out on learning so much about their societies?

And, most importantly, how many kids would never have learned how to express their feelings, how to comprehend all the new thoughts and emotions entering their minds, if nobody taught them how to read?

So, teaching kids to read isn’t just a vocation. It’s a societal necessity, the covenant between teaching and learning.

And it’s what my mom did best.

After 25-plus years as a teacher — a career interrupted by the raising of three sons — today is my mom’s last day on the job. She’s retiring.