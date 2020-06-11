Johnson column: Congratulations on your retirement, Mom!

My mom likes to teach reading to kids.
At first, this sounds unassuming, doesn’t it? An important job, yes, but just another role to fill in society, a vocation you excel at, so you do it, right?
No. Not right. Because my mom’s passion is so much more than a mere vocation.
Where would anyone of us be if somebody didn’t teach us how to read? How many worlds opened up before our eyes that would’ve remained shut for who knows how long? How many dreams never would’ve been dreamt or achieved? How many kids would’ve missed out on learning so much about their societies?
And, most importantly, how many kids would never have learned how to express their feelings, how to comprehend all the new thoughts and emotions entering their minds, if nobody taught them how to read?
So, teaching kids to read isn’t just a vocation. It’s a societal necessity, the covenant between teaching and learning.
And it’s what my mom did best.
After 25-plus years as a teacher — a career interrupted by the raising of three sons — today is my mom’s last day on the job. She’s retiring.
My mom — you can call her Kathy — spent the last seven years of her career doing what she loved most, teaching reading as the librarian at Wilson Elementary School in Kenosha.
Sadly, as for so many others at the end of this school year, her tenure ended on a strange note. No final classroom, no final goodbyes, no final days hugging fellow teachers and students.
I would’ve written this column anyway, but given the circumstances, it was even more imperative to give my mom her due, because she’s more than earned it but never asked for it.
Take a bow, Mom.
Truth be told, she’s probably embarrassed reading this. She insisted she wanted no fuss over her retirement, but I’ve spent nearly 38 years defying her instructions, so why stop now?
I called her this week to “interview” her, and despite scolding me for doing so, she did answer when I asked what her favorite thing about teaching was.
“I love the community,” she said. “My favorite part of Wilson, one of my favorite parts, is just meeting the families. I love getting to know the families.
“But always teaching reading. My reading is my favorite.”
She started her teaching career out of college at UW-Whitewater, where she met my dad, at St. Mary’s of the Lake in Westport. My parents then decided to start their family, so my mom transitioned to a role working in the Spanish and Portuguese department at Van Hise Hall on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.
Then, after a year-and-a-half doing that, her family took center stage. My parents had three boys, moving to New York State — where I was born — and back to Wisconsin in the process.
When my older brother went off to college in 1997, my mom seamlessly returned to the classroom. She taught for a year at Brompton School before settling into the rest of her career at Wilson. She taught third grade for several years and a combined second- and third-grade class for a year before finishing up in a perfect role for her as the school’s librarian.
I know she’ll miss the kids, but I’m thankful that all of them got to share my mom’s love and her teaching ability with my brothers and I.
She’ll continue to read books to her grandsons, my son Brady and my nephew Max, for as long as she possibly can.
I know her retirement will be filled with love and activity, and I look forward to everything she still has yet to teach.
For now, though, congratulations, Mom, on wrapping up a truly remarkable career. You did good.
Or is it well? If only I knew a reading teacher I could ask.
