Johnson column: Diving into the decade

I credit Bradford football coach Troy Bowe with giving me the idea. I credit the COVID-19 pandemic for giving me the time.

Hey, at least it's good for something.

A while back, Bowe contacted me and others for input on an all-decade team he's compiling for the Red Devils for the 2010s. I was happy to help, and it was fun to take a look back at the great players who've suited up for Bradford on the gridiron in just the last 10 years.

And it got me thinking: What if I did Kenosha News All-Decade teams for the 2010s? Well, what I'm launching into is quite the ambitious project, and that's where the time comes in.

Unless you've been living in a bubble that's socially isolated from the entire universe, you're aware that a big old pause button has been hit on the sports world right now. Locally, I've been able to drum up enough features, updates and news stories on how the COVID-19 situation affects Kenosha sports to stay pretty busy.

The "Who We'd Be Watching" feature, which highlights spring athletes who'd be competing now, has already been well received, for example.