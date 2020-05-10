Johnson column: Diving into the decade

I credit Bradford football coach Troy Bowe with giving me the idea. I credit the COVID-19 pandemic for giving me the time.
Hey, at least it's good for something.
A while back, Bowe contacted me and others for input on an all-decade team he's compiling for the Red Devils for the 2010s. I was happy to help, and it was fun to take a look back at the great players who've suited up for Bradford on the gridiron in just the last 10 years.
And it got me thinking: What if I did Kenosha News All-Decade teams for the 2010s? Well, what I'm launching into is quite the ambitious project, and that's where the time comes in.
Unless you've been living in a bubble that's socially isolated from the entire universe, you're aware that a big old pause button has been hit on the sports world right now. Locally, I've been able to drum up enough features, updates and news stories on how the COVID-19 situation affects Kenosha sports to stay pretty busy.
The "Who We'd Be Watching" feature, which highlights spring athletes who'd be competing now, has already been well received, for example.
Still, I have some time on my hands, and given the facts of the situation, I don't see local sports starting back up for a while. So, with a new decade upon us, I figured there'd never be a better time to do All-Decade teams than right now. Over the next weeks and months, I will be unveiling the top athletes to grace the fields, courts and gyms of Kenosha high school sports during the 2010s.
This town saw two current NFL players, Bradford's Melvin Gordon and Trae Waynes, on the football field in the early part of the decade. The middle part of the decade featured one of Major League Baseball's top prospects in Indian Trail's Gavin Lux, a McDonald's Girls Baseball All-American in St. Joseph's Sidney Cooks and one of the best softball players in state history in Central's Kayla Konwent. Shoreland Lutheran's Chelby Koker, the only 2,000-point scorer in county basketball history — boys or girls — was a girls basketball star in the latter part of the decade.
That's just a sampling. The list of talent runs deep.
Now, I would like to say I'm more organized and have a rollout date for each All-Decade team, but I don't yet. I'm not even sure specifically how many players I'll have on each team. But I'll figure it out as I go along. The fluidity of this project makes it fun.
I've got time.
The basic guidelines, however, are this: I've asked for minimal or even no input from coaches for each team. Coaches come and go in each sport over 10 years, so getting in contact with everyone and reaching some type of consensus was too much. Besides, by going through the All-County and All-Conference teams, I have a pretty good idea of what the coaches thought.
I'm just doing my best here. By no means will everyone agree. I also plan to delegate one or more sports to staff and will work with them on the project, so it won't be a one-man job.
I'm starting with the winter sports, since that was the most recently completed — well, almost completed — season, followed by spring and fall. Only team sports will be on the All-Decade list, but I'm certainly open to doing an All-Decade: Individual Sports edition.
Today and Monday will feature the boys basketball All-Decade team. It's comprised of 10 players, because, well, that just seemed like a good number for basketball.
Hope you enjoy it, and feel free to give me input any time at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
