Johnson column: Just the Bucks' luck

Last season, they cruised to 60 wins and led the Raptors 2-0 in the conference finals and almost went up 3-0 before losing Game 3 in double overtime. Instead of being a blip, that was the start of four straight losses.

Bye-bye, Finals.

Well, with Giannis getting even better from last year's MVP campaign, the Bucks were putting up historically great numbers this season. Most notable was their plus-11.29 point differential, the fifth-best in NBA history.

And though they'd fallen off their 70-win pace by losing four of their last five games, the Bucks were still 53-12 and coasting to the best record in the Eastern Conference and probably the best in the NBA.

Enter the coronavirus.

Nobody can predict if and when the season will resume, but it doesn't appear to be anytime soon. If it ever does, it will almost surely be with an abbreviated format. And with Giannis set to become one of the most sought-after free agents in league history after the 2020-21 season, this could very well have been Milwaukee's last, best shot at an NBA title.

As George Costanza once said, "Where's the luck?"

Someday, the law of averages would figure the Bucks to be playing for an NBA title.