Johnson column: Just the Bucks' luck

Just mull this over for a second: The Milwaukee Bucks' potentially historic 2019-20 season was sidetracked by an unprecedented virus.
Now, I am not a monster.
On the list of awful things to happen because of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, severe illnesses, school closings, business closings, economic disruption, political implications, large chunks of the world being quarantined and socially cut off and just general uncertainty — the fate of the Milwaukee Bucks doesn't exactly register as tragic.
I can retain perspective.
But, c'mon. Really?
We're all devoting justified attention to the important stuff, so let's take a moment to distract ourselves with the trivial.
Isn't this the most "Bucks-iest" thing that could happen to the Bucks?
Yes, there are other teams whose NBA title aspirations were brought to a (hopefully temporary) halt by the virus. But none of those teams are the Bucks.
The Lakers and Celtics will have decades upon decades worth of superstars and title-contending teams to come. The Raptors won it last season. The Clippers have fans that can just be Lakers fans when they want. The Sixers are a legacy franchise. The Rockets won two titles in the 1990s and nobody likes James Harden, anyway.
The Bucks? Franchises like that only get one Giannis — and they may not have him much longer — and legitimate chances at an NBA title might pass north along Lake Michigan up from Jordan Land about once every 30 years.
Well, the Bucks already cashed in on one of those chances when they captured the title in 1970-71, just their third season in existence. They reached the Finals again in 1973-74 but lost to the Celtics at home in Game 7.
The 1980s were full of great teams, as the Bucks averaged a remarkable 51.4 wins per season from 1980-91. Unfortunately, other Eastern Conference teams — usually the Celtics or Sixers — kept blocking their path to the Finals.
Still, as the 1990s began, the Bucks were unquestionably one of the top franchises in the NBA.
Then the bottom fell out.
Starting with a 31-51 campaign in 1991-92, the Bucks averaged just 29.6 wins over seven straight playoff-less seasons. It wasn't until the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season that they made the playoffs again.
Two years later, behind the "Big Three" of Ray Allen, Glenn Robinson and Sam Cassell, the Bucks went 52-30 and reached the Eastern Conference finals. There, they fell to the Sixers in a seven-game series in which the officiating was so one-sided that it was obvious the NBA wanted Allen Iverson in the Finals.
Despite that gut punch, the future seemed bright.
Until the next season, when the Bucks endured a brutal second-half collapse and missed the playoffs altogether. The season after that, head coach George Karl openly feuded with Allen and shipped him to Seattle for a past-his-prime Gary Payton.
Payton bolted Milwaukee after a half season. Allen went on to become a Hall of Famer. And the Bucks went 18 years between playoff series victories.
The Allen trade was just one of many moments over the years in which the Bucks made terrible decisions or suffered terrible luck.
In 1998, the Bucks drafted someone named Dirk Nowitzki with the ninth pick and traded him to Dallas for Tractor Traylor. To be fair, the Bucks only drafted Nowitzki because they had already agreed to the trade, so it's not like they'd have had Dirk, anyway. Still, looks awful on paper.
In 2007, they selected Yi Jianlian sixth overall. The next year, it was Joe Alexander eighth overall.
Again, to be fair, critiquing drafts is revisionist history. But even when things were going right for the Bucks, they went wrong.
Led by former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut and former first-rounder Brandon Jennings, the 2009-10 Bucks were poised to make a run until Bogut suffered a gruesome and freak elbow injury that ended his season and ran the undermanned Bucks out in the first round.
Last season, they cruised to 60 wins and led the Raptors 2-0 in the conference finals and almost went up 3-0 before losing Game 3 in double overtime. Instead of being a blip, that was the start of four straight losses.
Bye-bye, Finals.
Well, with Giannis getting even better from last year's MVP campaign, the Bucks were putting up historically great numbers this season. Most notable was their plus-11.29 point differential, the fifth-best in NBA history.
And though they'd fallen off their 70-win pace by losing four of their last five games, the Bucks were still 53-12 and coasting to the best record in the Eastern Conference and probably the best in the NBA.
Enter the coronavirus.
Nobody can predict if and when the season will resume, but it doesn't appear to be anytime soon. If it ever does, it will almost surely be with an abbreviated format. And with Giannis set to become one of the most sought-after free agents in league history after the 2020-21 season, this could very well have been Milwaukee's last, best shot at an NBA title.
As George Costanza once said, "Where's the luck?"
Someday, the law of averages would figure the Bucks to be playing for an NBA title.
That's when I'll know to build my ark.
SAFER AT HOME
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY3.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY4.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY5.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY6.jpg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY2.jpeg
ALICE'S BIRTHDAY1.jpeg
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
BUSY PETS
FRANK'S DINER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
SHARING CENTER
DR. SUE
TOM TERWALL
TOM TERWALL
TOM TERWALL
St. Joseph pic 2
St. Joseph pic 1
Absentee voting in Pleasant Prairie
Evers ordering nonessential Wisconsin businesses closed
Pressure mounts on Evers to delay Wisconsin spring election
HOME EXPLOSION - neighbors help
EXPLOSION2 3-22-20 ALBERTS.jpg
EXPLOSION5 PAPPE.jpg
EXPLOSION4 PAPPE.jpg
HOUSE EXPLOSION
HOUSE EXPLOSION
HOUSE EXPLOSION
Yule house 2.JPG
Randy author pic
Randy columnist
Randy and siblings
Randy and parents
Randy and paper
star center 2.jpg
star center 1.jpg
4 Generations.jpg
Vietnam veterans donate to Shalom Center
NEW HOUSING
NEW HOUSING
NEW HOUSING
Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com or 262-656-6288.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!