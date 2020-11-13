Johnson column: Lancers setting a fine example

One thing I’m certain the COVID-19 pandemic has done to our culture is give us a stern test on how to accept the things we can’t control, perhaps the biggest test on that subject in modern history.
And in its small corner of the world, the St. Joseph football team — along with all area teams and athletes during the pandemic — is apparently acing that test.
I personally believe accepting the things we can’t control is probably the most difficult task we face virtually every second of the day, now more than ever. Doing that is anathema to human nature.
So as they prepare for Friday’s WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff game against Christian Life at Jaskwhich Stadium, the Lancers — along with a lot of high school teams and athletes — deserve commendation for following COVID safety protocols so they could play and for accepting the facts when they couldn’t.
St. Joseph played five out of a possible seven regular-season games, but the cancelled games were because the opponent had COVID concerns, not because the Lancers did.
When I spoke to St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo this week, he knew exactly the main reason for his team’s health.
“Luck has been on our side,” he said. “We’ve been doing everything we’ve been doing, but I also think we’ve had a really good stroke of luck. ... Our kids are doing the best they can, and we’ve been lucky.”
As they say, though, you make your own luck, and the Lancers have done that by remaining diligent about following safety protocols put in place by the school and implemented by teachers and staff.
At school, along with the rest of the St. Joseph student body, Rizzo said his players social distance and wear masks, of course. The school also has hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer stations, desks are cleaned after every class period and signs instruct students to stay to one side of the hallways.
At practice, the team cleans balls between reps and groups and monitors the number of people in groups. When they go indoors to watch film, they stay socially distanced.
The only time they’re in close contact, Rizzo said, is when they’re playing games and for a brief period right after games when the team meets for a quick breakdown. But Rizzo said those meetings are kept “short and sweet, to the point.”
And when traveling, the Lancers — with a much smaller roster, obviously, than a large public school — are using two buses this season instead of one so that each player can have his own seat.
“We’ve also talked about, if you guys want this opportunity and privilege to play the season, we have to control what we can control,” Rizzo said.
And that’s the other part of this.
Like everyone else, the Lancers can follow every safety procedure by the book and still not be able to play a game on Friday. The players have to accept this possibility, and they have.
“If there’s a shining light through this all, I’m very proud of the way they’ve handled it,” Rizzo said. “I’ve had to go into a couple of those weeks now on a Thursday call saying the other team can’t play on a Friday, and they’ve handled it with composure.
“They’ve handled it as best they can, and I’m really proud of them to just (say), ‘OK, that’s the news. We’re going to attack the next day as if we’re getting ready for the next opponent.’”
The Lancers know they’re fortunate to be playing into the postseason, because a lot of teams never made it that far or have already had to forfeit their first-round games due to COVID concerns. The injuries that always pile up this time of year are only making it worse.
Small schools like St. Joseph can be especially impacted by that, since losing just two players could cost them four starting positions, two on offense and two on defense. Rizzo said it’s a subjective week-to-week decision by each coach to decide if it’s safe enough for his team to play.
If the Lancers faced the prospect of forfeiting, Rizzo said he’d weigh input from the entire St. Joseph community into the decision, but ultimately it would be his call.
“I think the health is one thing, but if we’re healthy with a bunch of freshmen that are still learning the game, that’s not the safest environment to put kids in,” Rizzo said. “So I think it’s got to be a roster that’s going to be able to compete and get through a varsity-caliber game as safe as we can.”
None of this is easy for coaches, who are notorious creatures of habit.
“We like to be able to control probably more than we can control,” Rizzo said. “I’m guilty of all of that. A lot of that has been just adapting and adjusting to the new normal of what’s been presented to us every day.”
The Lancers have done that, which means Rizzo can chalk up one gigantic win for the season, no matter what their actual record is. Every coach this fall can probably identify with that.
“The biggest win right now is that we’ve been able to come this far,” Rizzo said. “I’m really proud of the way they’ve handled the adversity that every day brings, the ups and down that every day brings, and the composure that these young men have really had through it all.”
A great lesson for the rest of us.
