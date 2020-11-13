Johnson column: Lancers setting a fine example

Like everyone else, the Lancers can follow every safety procedure by the book and still not be able to play a game on Friday. The players have to accept this possibility, and they have.

“If there’s a shining light through this all, I’m very proud of the way they’ve handled it,” Rizzo said. “I’ve had to go into a couple of those weeks now on a Thursday call saying the other team can’t play on a Friday, and they’ve handled it with composure.

“They’ve handled it as best they can, and I’m really proud of them to just (say), ‘OK, that’s the news. We’re going to attack the next day as if we’re getting ready for the next opponent.’”

The Lancers know they’re fortunate to be playing into the postseason, because a lot of teams never made it that far or have already had to forfeit their first-round games due to COVID concerns. The injuries that always pile up this time of year are only making it worse.

Small schools like St. Joseph can be especially impacted by that, since losing just two players could cost them four starting positions, two on offense and two on defense. Rizzo said it’s a subjective week-to-week decision by each coach to decide if it’s safe enough for his team to play.