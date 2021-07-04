Johnson column: Memorable moments from an unusual local sports year in 2020-21

It feels like so much has happened in the last year or so, and the local sports world was no exception.

For me, the 2020-21 academic sports year began on a warm early-fall night at Jaskwhich Stadium, when the Indian Trail football team hosted Oak Creek on Sept. 25 in a season opener, as high school sports returned for the first time since being suspended by the pandemic in early March of 2020.

The 2020-21 academic year ended, finally, for me last week Tuesday on a humid, rainy day in Grand Chute, as the St. Joseph baseball team won two games at Fox Cities Stadium to capture the WIAA Division-3 state title.

Playing almost to the Fourth of July weekend is unusual. But the normal spring season was pushed back this year to accommodate an early spring season for schools in the state that chose to delay their fall sports this year. Thus, the normal spring season finally ended last week with the State Baseball and State Softball tournaments.

The academic year was also significantly altered. There were no state championships for football, the postseason dates and positioning of teams for postseason tournaments had to be modified on the fly, and many State Tournament locations had to be moved from their usual spots.