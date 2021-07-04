Johnson column: Memorable moments from an unusual local sports year in 2020-21

It feels like so much has happened in the last year or so, and the local sports world was no exception.
For me, the 2020-21 academic sports year began on a warm early-fall night at Jaskwhich Stadium, when the Indian Trail football team hosted Oak Creek on Sept. 25 in a season opener, as high school sports returned for the first time since being suspended by the pandemic in early March of 2020.
The 2020-21 academic year ended, finally, for me last week Tuesday on a humid, rainy day in Grand Chute, as the St. Joseph baseball team won two games at Fox Cities Stadium to capture the WIAA Division-3 state title.
Playing almost to the Fourth of July weekend is unusual. But the normal spring season was pushed back this year to accommodate an early spring season for schools in the state that chose to delay their fall sports this year. Thus, the normal spring season finally ended last week with the State Baseball and State Softball tournaments.
The academic year was also significantly altered. There were no state championships for football, the postseason dates and positioning of teams for postseason tournaments had to be modified on the fly, and many State Tournament locations had to be moved from their usual spots.
It’ll be a short summer break, too. High school football teams have already had some of their summer contact days, and the WIAA calendar’s first day of football practice is slated for Aug. 3.
So, in just a month, the 2021-22 sports year will be underway.
Before that, however, let’s take a moment to reflect on some of the most memorable moments of an unusual 2020-21 season:
Oct. 30: There was nothing extraordinary about the Bradford football team’s 48-6 victory over Tremper on this night at Bradford Stadium. Except for the fact that it was the crosstown rivals’ second regular-season game of the season against each other. That was the first such occurrence in the history of the rivalry and was made necessary because the three Racine schools didn’t participate in fall football this season. So the modified Southeast Conference schedule included some regular-season rematches.
Oct. 12-13: Twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker completed their incredible freshman seasons for the Central girls golf team at the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler. Kylie Walker led the rain-shortened tournament after nine holes before finishing in a tie for third. Katelyn Walker had a strong second round to finish 22nd.
Oct. 15-17: Senior Halle Rosentreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond teamed up to win the first state title in the history of the Wilmot girls tennis program. The dynamic duo rolled through the doubles bracket of the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club to win the title and make history.
Feb. 12: Continuing one of the best freshman seasons in county annals, Wilmot’s McKenna Johnson broke her own school record with 40 points in a win over Delavan-Darien in a WIAA Division-2 girls basketball regional semifinal. Johnson scored 32 points in the first half in surpassing the 39-point game she had against Watertown on Dec. 28.
Feb. 20: Indian Trail senior Kyle Andrews drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Hawks to a 67-66 victory over Bradford in a thrilling WIAA Division-1 boys basketball regional final at Indian Trail. Controversy developed after the game over a scoring mistake, however, as it was revealed that earlier in the contest the Red Devils made a 3-pointer that they only received two points for.
Feb. 25: Indian Trail proved it belonged in sectionals by taking Wauwatosa East to the brink before eventually falling, 57-53, in a fantastic WIAA Division-1 boys basketball sectional semifinal in Wauwatosa. Led by coach Al Anderson’s almost flawless gameplan, the Hawks led by eight in the second half before Wauwatosa East rallied. And Wauwatosa East went on to win the state title, beating its next three opponents by 15, eight and 19 points after narrowly escaping Indian Trail.
Feb. 27: The Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team completed a dominant season by winning the WIAA Division-1 state team title at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Senior Jadyn Pye also won an individual state title on the uneven bars, while junior Annie Murphy won a state title in the floor exercise and was second in the all-around competition. Kenosha Combined senior Maggie Losch, meanwhile, placed fourth in the all-around.
—April 24: The Carthage men’s volleyball team completed its quest for a national championship by outlasting Benedictine in a five-set thriller in the NCAA Division III national championship match in Salem, Va. Led by coach JW Kieckhefer, the Firebirds claimed the first team national title in the history of the Carthage athletic program.
—June 17-19: Indian Trail senior Martin Blagoev dominated his way through the singles bracket to win a WIAA Division-1 state title in boys tennis at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire. Blagoev nearly met his brother, freshman Kristian Blagoev, in the state semifinals after the younger Blagoev upset two ranked opponents before eventually winding up in the fifth-place bracket.
—June 19: The Bradford girls soccer team knocked off defending state champion Muskego, 2-1, in a WIAA Division-1 sectional final at Ameche Field to earn a berth in the State Tournament. The Red Devils lost a heartbreaker the next week to Divine Savior Holy Angels, 2-1 in overtime, in the state semifinals at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park.
—June 21: The Wilmot softball team stunned top-ranked Oak Creek, 6-0, in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal in Oak Creek. Two days later, the Panthers defeated Indian Trail, 6-3, in a sectional final at Bullen Middle School to complete a Cinderella run to the State Tournament.
—June 29: The St. Joseph baseball team polished off a dominant season by defeating Marathon, 11-1 in five innings, in the semifinals and Coleman, 7-4, in the championship game of the WIAA Division-3 State Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. It was the Lancers’ fourth WIAA state title in program history.
Correction
Speaking of the St. Joseph baseball team, I must correct a mistake I made in one of the stories I penned about the Lancers.
In the July 1 edition of the News, I wrote that, in addition to the four WIAA state titles the Lancers have won, they also won the 1970 state title in the now-defunct Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association.
Actually, St. Joseph won four state titles in the old WISAA. In addition to 1970, the Lancers captured WISAA state titles in 1965, 1977 and 1988.
I apologize for the mistake. Old WISAA records are hard to find, but it was mentioned in the WIAA State Tournament program. I goofed up. It was a very late night after the title game, but no excuses.
I just want to give those state champions their due, so make it eight state titles now overall for the St. Joseph baseball program, four in the old WISAA and now four in the WIAA.
Anyway, I hope everyone has a great Fourth of July!