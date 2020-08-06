Johnson column: No school, no sports

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No school, no sports.

One of the most difficult realities to accept in life is that what you want and what’s right aren’t always the same thing.

So it is with high school sports this fall.

Everyone wants to play. The student-athletes obviously do. The coaches do. The administrators do. The parents do. Heck, I do.

I’ve read theories that “woke” sports journalists are actually rooting against sports returning. Look at what I do for a living. How would it be good for me to not have sports? Stop searching for ulterior motives.

But let’s all just take a step back for a minute and assess the situation. Why are we trying to force this?

Whether it’s safe for high school students to play sports, I really don’t know. I’m not a doctor or an epidemiologist, not in real life or on Facebook. That’s not my job.

What I do know is that COVID-19 cases and deaths around the country — about 4.85 million and 159,000, respectively, when I last checked on Wednesday morning — aren’t abating, and there’s no evidence they will anytime soon. We appear to be in as much of a health crisis as when this virus first arrived.