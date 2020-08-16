Johnson column: Paul Hoffman makes his case for sports this fall

Safety protocols

The most obvious argument against playing, especially contact sports like football, is that kids have a greater likelihood of contracting COVID-19.

But Hoffman said his players have been together since July 1 with contact days and weight lifting. They’ve followed strict safety protocols and thus far the Hawks have had no positive tests. So the essential point Hoffman makes is, would the kids really be safer at home than during the two hours or so per day they’re spending with the football program?

“Our kids could get it walking into the Kwik Trip,” Hoffman said. “We only have them here for, right now, an hour and 10 minutes a day. We only had them here for an hour-and-a-half when we had our contact days, at most, and we split into three different groups. The risk of them getting it is not going up any more than what they do in their normal lives.

“Our kids get a hundred choices a day, good or bad choices. And the thing about it is with athletics, we get to take up about 60 of those. While they’re here, it’s about time for about 60 of their choices. And I know when they’re here, those are going to be good choices. If they’re not here and they don’t have athletics, that’s 60 more opportunities for them to go make a teenage choice.