Johnson column: Paul Hoffman makes his case for sports this fall

I have to admit: The commentary I’ve run in these pages the last week-plus has been heavily in favor of calling off the fall sports season and somewhat critical of the
WIAA’s decision-making process regarding the situation.
On Aug. 5 came “It’s time to push the pause button” by Peter Jackel of the Racine Journal Times. The next day came my column, titled “No school, no sports.” The day after that was “WIAA has bungled the return of fall sports” by Andrew Tucker of the Lake Geneva Regional News. Then on Friday I ran “Time to call games” by Art Kabelowsky of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Not to mention, our paper on Aug. 3 ran an Our View editorial titled “Schools that start fully virtual should not have fall sports.”
In the midst of that bushel of editorializing, Indian Trail football coach Paul Hoffman pleaded with me for a win.
Hoffman and I developed a strong working relationship from the get-go after he took over the Hawks in 2017. In several text exchanges recently, he politely explained to me why he disagreed with our stance that fall sports should not happen if kids are not in the classroom.
But I didn’t just listen to Hoffman’s opinion because I like him. I listened because he knows what he’s talking about.
Yes, obviously Hoffman wants to play because he’s a football coach with a team that’s expected to be very good this season. He has his group to advocate for, including himself. But his argument doesn’t boil down to just, “Because I want to.”
Hoffman, the football coach of the largest public high school in the state, has done extensive research on the topic, mining data from every state in the U.S. on how they’re approaching fall sports. He exchanges information with coaching connections at every level and worked diligently with the KUSD chain of command to fashion protocols for his team’s weight training and contact days.
And Hoffman’s perspective isn’t just that of a football coach. He has his Master’s degree in special education and teaches special ed, so he’s aware of the educational aspects of this predicament.
Tuesday will essentially determine what will happen with fall sports in KUSD this year. At 5:30 p.m., the School Board will review and vote on the district’s proposal to offer fall sports. If the board approves, “low-risk” sports (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country) can begin immediately and “high-risk” sports (football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball) can begin on Sept. 7, per WIAA regulations.
On Wednesday morning, I sat in Hoffman’s office as he made his case for playing fall sports, specifically football. Here’s Part 1 of what we talked about, topic by topic. Part 2 will run Monday.
Safety protocols
The most obvious argument against playing, especially contact sports like football, is that kids have a greater likelihood of contracting COVID-19.
But Hoffman said his players have been together since July 1 with contact days and weight lifting. They’ve followed strict safety protocols and thus far the Hawks have had no positive tests. So the essential point Hoffman makes is, would the kids really be safer at home than during the two hours or so per day they’re spending with the football program?
“Our kids could get it walking into the Kwik Trip,” Hoffman said. “We only have them here for, right now, an hour and 10 minutes a day. We only had them here for an hour-and-a-half when we had our contact days, at most, and we split into three different groups. The risk of them getting it is not going up any more than what they do in their normal lives.
“Our kids get a hundred choices a day, good or bad choices. And the thing about it is with athletics, we get to take up about 60 of those. While they’re here, it’s about time for about 60 of their choices. And I know when they’re here, those are going to be good choices. If they’re not here and they don’t have athletics, that’s 60 more opportunities for them to go make a teenage choice.
“What do you want to bet on teenage choices, on how many of them are going to be good and how many of them are going to be bad? And we have good kids.”
Hoffman said he communicated with the proper channels in the school district and followed their procedures. When the team started working out in July, only 12 players could be in the weight room at a time — the district now allows 20 — and each group used the room for 50 minutes.
Overall, Hoffman worked out groups of 24 at a time, with 12 lifting and 12 running. The school district gave the staff an ionizing gun, and Hoffman said everything was thoroughly cleaned between groups. Plus masks must be worn inside at all times, per KUSD rules.
When the program held its camp at the end of July, each kid was supplied hand sanitizer in his bag and was required to use it, the footballs were routinely cleaned and each kid had his own water bottle.
Hoffman said he tells his players to check their temperatures every morning. They have a list of symptoms to check and are told to stay home if they have any. If they do, Hoffman said, players will be monitored. If it’s something serious, parents are instructed to send an email to Hoffman and athletic director Eric Corbett. The email would continue up the chain of command, including principal Scott Kennow and KUSD Coordinator of Athletics Bryan Mogensen.
If required, Hoffman said, he’s prepared to shut the program down for two weeks or however long he needs to.
“I’m not naive,” Hoffman said. “It’s a ‘when’ issue. When someone’s going to get it, because it’s going to happen. It’s not an ‘if.’ We can’t save everybody. It’s going to happen. The good thing for the age group and the subsection we work with is the disease doesn’t affect them that greatly.”
What about others, like parents and grandparents, the players may come in contact with?
“In terms of COVID and spreading of a virus, obviously if there’s people at risk, those people need to take precautions to shield themselves,” Hoffman said. “Also, if I had a parent that was at risk — one of my parents — I probably wouldn’t let my own two children or myself around them.
“So it is all a family choice.”
In the end, Hoffman said, it should come down to choice. And athletics is something his players choose to participate in.
“High school athletics is a voluntary experience,” Hoffman said. “People choose to do it. Our kids choose to lift 134 separate days outside the season to put that work in for four years. They put in the time to come and spend the hours that we spend during the season. To do stuff all on their own, they’re fully invested.
“They know the risks, they want to take it, they invest in it.”
WIAA criticism
The WIAA has taken its lumps from critics, this publication included. One of the main critiques is that the organization has waited until seemingly the last minute to make each decision.
But Hoffman said that criticism is misguided because the information changes so quickly.
“It is until the last minute, and everybody wants to know what’s going on,” he said. “They’ve already made their decision on what’s going on, and they did wait until the last minute. But they’re waiting until the last minute because of what we’re going through. We need up-to-date information to see where we’re going.”
“... The WIAA has done a good job of waiting until the end, until they have to make a decision. They want to make it off the most recent data and what was going on.”
At its most recent Board of Control meeting, on Friday, the WIAA approved an alternative spring season for schools that can’t play this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to his research, Hoffman said he knows of 12 states that have decided to move fall sports to the spring, but Wisconsin is the only one that’s offering an option. Hoffman appreciates that the WIAA has recognized that each area of the state is different.
Besides, it’s not up to him to make the regulations.
“It’s not my job to judge decisions,” he said. “It’s just my job to figure out solutions after they make decisions.
“I know my role.”
Part two will run tomorrow
