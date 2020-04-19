Johnson column: Prep sports not coming back anytime soon

The bottom line is that high school sports, along with the NCAA, operate far, far differently than professional sports do. Each pro sports league is an entity of its own. College and high school teams don’t even exist without the institutions they’re attached to.

Pro sports leagues are discussing the possibility of playing without fans while players live under strict quarantines, but that’s a massive undertaking that will be a logistical nightmare and a financial deadweight. How many players are going to risk their health and stay separated from their families?

Doing anything reasonably close to that for high school and college programs is just a non-starter, and the consequences for high schools and colleges are far greater.

The ramifications of just one high school athlete coming down with COVID-19 after competition, even if you couldn’t prove that’s where it came from, would be catastrophic. No school and no governing body would expose itself to the lawsuits and negative publicity that would inevitably come with illnesses.

When pro leagues can prove that competing under somewhat normal circumstances again is safe, then high schools and colleges can start to think about it.