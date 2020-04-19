Johnson column: Prep sports not coming back anytime soon

There isn’t going to be a spring high school sports season.
I wouldn’t count on a fall season, either, and I think it’s a toss-up on whether there’ll even be a season for winter 2020-21 at this point.
Some might pass this off as an overreaction.
It isn’t.
On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers issued an announcement as inevitable as leaves in the fall when he closed public and private schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Additionally, he extended the state’s Stay at Home policy through May 26, another edict that — to me, at least — was an obvious choice.
Technically, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association didn’t cancel the rest of the spring sports season, which hasn’t even started, upon Evers’ announcement. In a statement released Thursday, the WIAA said its “Board of Control will discuss the membership’s options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting on April 21 (Tuesday) via video conferencing.”
All training, practices, scrimmages and contests remain suspended in accordance with Evers’ directive, a suspension that began on March 13 and wiped out the State Tournament for girls basketball and the sectional finals and State Tournament for boys basketball.
When the University of Wisconsin last week announced the cancellation of all campus events through June 30, that meant the WIAA State Tournaments for boys individual and team tennis, boys golf and softball — all played at UW campus facilities — were left without host sites.
But that’s all academic, because there won’t be a spring sports season, anyway. And unless the WIAA makes some type of different ruling, high school sports simply can’t be conducted in any way if schools are shut down.
No school, no kids. No kids, no sports.
You can already start the clock on the fall sports season, because practices begin in August, for football as early as Aug. 4.
If just attending school is deemed unsafe now, what are the odds that prep sports will be in full swing by the time the next school year comes around? The first priority is and always should be making sure it’s safe for students to be in class. Competing in athletics should be far down the checklist right now.
I can see the rationale for playing some fall sports, like girls golf and girls tennis, that are conducive to social distancing.
But football? I can’t fathom anyone being close to ready for that. And considering the season is already a third over by the time school starts, the odds of a high school football season in 2020 appear small.
The bottom line is that high school sports, along with the NCAA, operate far, far differently than professional sports do. Each pro sports league is an entity of its own. College and high school teams don’t even exist without the institutions they’re attached to.
Pro sports leagues are discussing the possibility of playing without fans while players live under strict quarantines, but that’s a massive undertaking that will be a logistical nightmare and a financial deadweight. How many players are going to risk their health and stay separated from their families?
Doing anything reasonably close to that for high school and college programs is just a non-starter, and the consequences for high schools and colleges are far greater.
The ramifications of just one high school athlete coming down with COVID-19 after competition, even if you couldn’t prove that’s where it came from, would be catastrophic. No school and no governing body would expose itself to the lawsuits and negative publicity that would inevitably come with illnesses.
When pro leagues can prove that competing under somewhat normal circumstances again is safe, then high schools and colleges can start to think about it.
My guess is that the WIAA, the NCAA and athletic directors won’t make any sweeping declarations on cancelations, because they don’t have to. There’s nothing wrong with optimism, but they’re in a lose-lose position, and they have to know it.
In the end, of course, it’s the student-athletes who suffer the most. My heart goes out to them, especially the seniors who will lose their chance at all the special moments that come with your final high school season.
Nobody can get this time back.
But right now, sports should be low on the priority scale. It may not seem like that to anyone losing competition, entertainment or money, but sports just aren’t important now. There’s too much at stake to make them a high priority.
They will return, but at least at the high school level, it won’t be soon.
In the meantime, stay safe and stay healthy. We’ll get through this.
We have no choice.
Mike Johnson is the sports editor of the Kenosha News.
