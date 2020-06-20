Johnson column: Thank you, Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This spring, I have run 35 “Who We’d Be Watching” features highlighting spring-sport athletes who were robbed of their 2020 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And I’ll keep running them if you keep sending them.

Not all of them have been seniors, as there are plenty of student-athletes who’ll hopefully have their 2020-21 seasons. Though it could be next academic year that it’s the spring athletes who play and the fall and/or winter ones who don’t.

Who knows at this point?

For the moment, though, this is about the Class of 2020, because one thing I can say with certainty is that I won’t see a senior class that’s experienced what this one has. If I do, I’m not sure I want to be around to chronicle it.

I understand that sports aren’t real significant in the grand scheme of things. I know that it must be safe for people to do things like go to school and congregate in public places before we can all get back to cheering the teams and players we love.

And I know, as do they, that student-athletes seeing their final high school seasons taken away can’t be classified as a tragedy.

Still, put yourselves in their shoes for a moment.