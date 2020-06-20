Johnson column: Thank you, Class of 2020

This spring, I have run 35 “Who We’d Be Watching” features highlighting spring-sport athletes who were robbed of their 2020 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And I’ll keep running them if you keep sending them.
Not all of them have been seniors, as there are plenty of student-athletes who’ll hopefully have their 2020-21 seasons. Though it could be next academic year that it’s the spring athletes who play and the fall and/or winter ones who don’t.
Who knows at this point?
For the moment, though, this is about the Class of 2020, because one thing I can say with certainty is that I won’t see a senior class that’s experienced what this one has. If I do, I’m not sure I want to be around to chronicle it.
I understand that sports aren’t real significant in the grand scheme of things. I know that it must be safe for people to do things like go to school and congregate in public places before we can all get back to cheering the teams and players we love.
And I know, as do they, that student-athletes seeing their final high school seasons taken away can’t be classified as a tragedy.
Still, put yourselves in their shoes for a moment.
Senior year is special for all students, and that final season for athletes is something they’ve worked for since they were children. I can’t imagine how sad that must be to have no final team huddle, no final handshake with a tough opponent, no last bus ride, no final cheers or tears.
Not to mention, what about the teams and players who were on the cusp of special accomplishments but didn’t get the chance?
When the high school sports calendar first ground to a halt, I wrote about the Tremper boys basketball team, which was on a thrilling postseason run to the WIAA Division-1 sectional finals and was a win away from its first State Tournament berth since 2001.
They didn’t get to play that game.
At the end of this season’s would-be high school sports calendar, I wrote about the seven seniors on the St. Joseph girls soccer team, who were part of a WIAA Division-4 state title in 2018 and waited for some type of season to start in 2020 so they could try to do it again.
That chance never arrived.
It’s tough to write that stuff, but through those stories and the “Who We’d Be Watching” features, one thing has repeatedly stood out.
The graduating class of seniors is going to be just fine.
As always when we do these things, I’m blown away by their accomplishments just in high school. Every time I’ve done “Who We’d Be Watching” or read “Today’s Teen,” I’ve wondered how these kids can do so much in three or four years.
Heck, Indian Trail senior Kate Clady — who we wrote about in Thursday’s sports section for receiving a scholarship — played three sports, was an All-Southeast Conference girls soccer player, the Class Valedictorian and an AP Scholar with Distinction and will attend Colorado School of Mines, where she’ll play soccer and majoring in engineering.
Geez, Kate, why don’t you make the rest of us look bad?
The point is, while it may be hard for the Class of 2020 to know it now, they’re going to do many great things in life, and they’ll look back on this with a smile and be grateful for what it helped them achieve.
For all they’ve been through, however, I just want to say thanks for handling it with such class.
No, there’s nothing normal about what the Class of 2020 was dealt, but few remember normal. This class won’t be forgotten.
Mike Johnson is the sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!