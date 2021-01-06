Johnson column: The best of the rest

Any time I make a list, there’s one thing I never forget to do.

I never forget to, well, forget something.

So when I wrote a column on the 10 most memorable local sports moments of 2020, which ran in the New Year’s Day edition of the News, it was inevitable that I would forget a moment or two, and this was no exception.

Over the weekend, loyal reader Tom Rizzo emailed me about the Little Leaguers of Kenosha, who authored a memorable moment of their own merely by playing in 2020.

In my column, when listing the return of the Kenosha Kingfish this summer for the Kenosha Series as my No. 3 moment, I wrote that “the city had been virtually without sports since the pandemic started well into the summer.”

Not entirely true.

I forgot that on June 15, a month before the Kingfish started playing, the Little Leaguers of Kenosha marked the return of baseball to Kenosha when they began play by packing all four diamonds that night at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.

Dr. Santarelli and his board worked closely with Kenosha Director of Public Works Shelly Billingsley to enact COVID-19 safety protocols for fans, players and coaches, and the season went on as planned.