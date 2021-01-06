Johnson column: The best of the rest

Any time I make a list, there’s one thing I never forget to do.
I never forget to, well, forget something.
So when I wrote a column on the 10 most memorable local sports moments of 2020, which ran in the New Year’s Day edition of the News, it was inevitable that I would forget a moment or two, and this was no exception.
Over the weekend, loyal reader Tom Rizzo emailed me about the Little Leaguers of Kenosha, who authored a memorable moment of their own merely by playing in 2020.
In my column, when listing the return of the Kenosha Kingfish this summer for the Kenosha Series as my No. 3 moment, I wrote that “the city had been virtually without sports since the pandemic started well into the summer.”
Not entirely true.
I forgot that on June 15, a month before the Kingfish started playing, the Little Leaguers of Kenosha marked the return of baseball to Kenosha when they began play by packing all four diamonds that night at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.
Dr. Santarelli and his board worked closely with Kenosha Director of Public Works Shelly Billingsley to enact COVID-19 safety protocols for fans, players and coaches, and the season went on as planned.
Madrigrano, Aiello & Santarelli went 24-0 and won the 11/12-year-old championship to defend their crown. Team members Zach Rizzo, Dominic Santarelli and Carson Kunst wrapped up their Little League careers by playing all four years together and winning 10 out of a possible 11 Little League championships between the regular season, the fall league and the “Just Say No” Tournament.
I can’t say I’d kick any of my other top 10 moments out to include the Little Leaguers of Kenosha, but they sure deserve a mention.
Some other local sports moments that received consideration for the top 10 but didn’t quite make the cut:
Christian Life wrestlers Troy Dolphin (113 pounds) and Javis Pinter (126 pounds) both finish in third place at the WIAA Division-3 State Individual Wrestling Meet.
The Tremper boys soccer team, under the direction of first-year head coach Rob Blascoe, reaches the WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals.
The St. Joseph girls volleyball team reaches the WIAA Division-3 sectional finals.
The Indian Trail boys and girls teams and the Tremper girls team advance to the WIAA Division-1 State Cross Country Meet, while the St. Joseph boys team advances to the Division-3 State Meet. Additionally, Tremper’s Owen West, Central’s Will Allen and Wilmot’s Amber Blount qualify individually for the Division-1 State Meet.
As I insinuated in my Jan. 1 column, plenty of memorable local sports moments happened during a year in which the number of events was severely limited. If I missed anything else, and that wouldn’t be unusual of me, drop me a line.
In the meantime, once again here’s to a 2021 full of local sports.
Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.