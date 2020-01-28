Johnson column: Van Exel among many heartbroken by Kobe Bryant's death

Nick Van Exel had to gather himself.
You can surely understand why.
Van Exel, the greatest basketball player in Kenosha County history, was one of millions shocked and saddened by the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash Sunday.
For Van Exel, of course, the pain was even more stark, considering he was once a teammate of Bryant’s.
In an interview with FOX 5 San Diego, posted online Monday night, Van Exel said he was at a hotel in New Orleans when his phone started buzzing with the tragic news. He fought through audible sobs and had to take several deep breaths when recalling the moment.
“This is my first time trying to talk,” Van Exel said. “It’s hard.”
Van Exel, a 1989 St. Joseph graduate, played with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first five years of his 13-year NBA career and had a front-row seat to the beginning of one of the greatest careers in NBA history.
Bryant’s first two seasons, 1996-97 and 1997-98, in the NBA were Van Exel’s last two with the Lakers. In Bryant’s first career start, a 102-83 win at Dallas on Jan. 28, 1997 — exactly 23 years ago Wednesday — Van Exel also started and scored 19 points.
“My memories of Kobe (are), I see him as a 17-, 18-year-old all the time,” Van Exel said. “Ever since this (Bryant’s death) happened. And the smile and the head up in the air, like, ‘I’m the baddest 17-year-old this league is gonna ever see.’ And he believed it. He walked it. And he worked his tail off to become the player that he ended up being.”
Van Exel is one of many whose careers intersected with Bryant’s and who must be heartbroken right now.
—For sports fans — heck, even for some who hardly watch basketball — Sunday really was one of those tragic, “I’ll never forget where I was” moments.
I was at a movie with my wife and son. I heard my phone buzz a couple times and edged it out of my pocket, just high enough to glance at my text messages without disturbing other moviegoers.
Both my brother-in-law and my younger brother had texted me the news. When my son said he had to go to the bathroom a few minutes later, I was happy to oblige and take him, because I wanted to see if this horrible news was true.
Unfortunately, it was.
Over the last several days I’ve gotten into casual conversations with people, and have also listened to hosts and callers on talk-radio shows, reminiscing about tragic sports deaths.
The one moment I keep coming back to is Magic Johnson — ironically, also a Lakers legend — announcing that he was HIV positive and therefore retiring from basketball on Nov. 7, 1991.
No, that wasn’t a death, but at that time HIV meant a death sentence. The words were chilling. I was too young to really understand, but I did know that Magic was a legend, he was my older brother’s favorite player, he couldn’t play anymore and he would be dead soon.
At the age I was, I may have even thought he’d be dead the next day.
Fortunately, Magic is alive and reportedly doing great. How strange it seems that, right now, Magic Johnson is alive and Kobe Bryant is dead.
Other notable sports deaths — sudden ones, not when someone was 90 — that came up in conversation around me this week were Roberto Clemente, Thurman Munson, Payne Stewart and Len Bias.
I even heard Stevie Ray Vaughan’s name come up. Not an athlete, no, but the guitar genius also perished in a helicopter crash at age 35 on Aug. 27, 1990, at Alpine Valley Resort near East Troy.
There’s no sense ranking tragedies, but in my lifetime I don’t think anything has been more shocking in the sports world than what happened Sunday.
—The NBA will pay tribute to Bryant, now especially, but certainly for as long as the league exists.
There’s been talk of the league changing its famed “Logo” from the silhouette of former Laker great Jerry West to Bryant.
Milwaukee Bucks television analyst and former NBA star Marques Johnson had a proposal I really like.
“What if the Logo changed for the remainder of this season to honor Kobe,” Johnson tweeted Tuesday. “Name All Star MVP Trophy for him. Then hold a vote to determine who gets Logo for the next 10 years (MJ, West, Kareem, etc). Change Logo every 10 yrs...”
A great idea.
All-Star Weekend is just weeks away, from Feb. 14-16 down the road in Chicago, and it’s sure to be filled with heavy hearts and touching tributes to one of the greatest who ever played the game.
Rest in peace, Kobe.
ITA VS BRADFORD
ITA VS BRADFORD
ITA VS BRADFORD
ITA VS BRADFORD
ITA VS BRADFORD
ITA VS BRADFORD
ITA VS BRADFORD
ITA VS BRADFORD
ITA VS BRADFORD
The Bradford wrestling team defeated Racine Case, 47-33, in a Southeast Conference dual meet on Thursday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.