Johnson column: Van Exel among many heartbroken by Kobe Bryant's death

Nick Van Exel had to gather himself.

You can surely understand why.

Van Exel, the greatest basketball player in Kenosha County history, was one of millions shocked and saddened by the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash Sunday.

For Van Exel, of course, the pain was even more stark, considering he was once a teammate of Bryant’s.

In an interview with FOX 5 San Diego, posted online Monday night, Van Exel said he was at a hotel in New Orleans when his phone started buzzing with the tragic news. He fought through audible sobs and had to take several deep breaths when recalling the moment.

“This is my first time trying to talk,” Van Exel said. “It’s hard.”

Van Exel, a 1989 St. Joseph graduate, played with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first five years of his 13-year NBA career and had a front-row seat to the beginning of one of the greatest careers in NBA history.

Bryant’s first two seasons, 1996-97 and 1997-98, in the NBA were Van Exel’s last two with the Lakers. In Bryant’s first career start, a 102-83 win at Dallas on Jan. 28, 1997 — exactly 23 years ago Wednesday — Van Exel also started and scored 19 points.