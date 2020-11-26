Johnson column: What are they thankful for?

The Bucks did trade for Jrue Holiday and added some other pieces during the opening of NBA free agency, but as usual the most notable thing the organization did was embarrassing. Their apparent trade for sharp-shooting Bogdan Bogdanovic was nixed because of apparent tampering. Then they resigned reserve Pat Connaughton in a manner that salary cap experts — I don’t understand any of that stuff, but they do — scalded the Bucks for because they essentially scored an “own goal” against their cap. It’s just another series of embarrassments for a franchise that commits one folly after another and can’t feel good at all about signing savior Giannis Antetokounmpo to a long-term max deal. But the Bucks always have this working for them: As long as people in the state are focused on the Packers, they don’t care much about the Bucks’ latest mishaps.