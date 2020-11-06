Jose Garcia named St. Joseph boys basketball coach

St. Joseph once again took a dip into its glory days to find a new head coach for its boys basketball program.
The school this week named Jose Garcia, who helped the Lancers to the WIAA Division-3 State Tournament in 2001 and 2003 as a player, as its boys basketball coach. Garcia, who served as an assistant for the Carthage men's basketball team the last seven years, said he was offered the job Monday by St. Joseph athletic director Dave Witthun.
Garcia, 36, takes over for another former St. Joseph standout, Brandon Morris, who coached the Lancers for two seasons before stepping down last month to take over the Tremper boys program.
"I'm excited," Garcia said Thursday in a phone interview. "St. Joe's is in my heart. As a young kid, I got an opportunity to play there for four years, being an inner-city kid in Kenosha. Had four great years there, played in two State Tournaments there, my sophomore and senior year.
"It's the only school that I would sacrifice my time and step down from the college level to coach at the high school level. So I'm excited for the opportunity to build this program and help these young boys out in any way possible."
Garcia, a Kenosha native, attended St. Joseph from 1999 to 2003, an era in which the Lancers reached the now-defunct WISAA State Tournament once and the WIAA Division-3 State Tournament twice. The Lancers have not been back to state since.
Garcia was a starting guard on the 2003 team and received All-Midwest Classic Conference honors.
"When we were there, we were really good," he said. "Basketball was one of the main sports there that was successful, and that's what we're going to try to bring back, is just that culture of, not only the winning culture, but building students up spiritually, physically and mentally."
After graduating from St. Joseph, Garcia played for two seasons at the College of Lake County (Ill.) and two seasons at Dominican (Ill.) University before playing one professional season in the Latin National Professional Basketball League, the top league in Mexico.
Support Local Journalism
He started his coaching career as a student assistant at Dominican University in 2010, moved on to CLC for the 2011-12 season and then coached under Bosko Djurickovic at Carthage from 2013-14 until now.
Garcia was a sophomore reserve on St. Joseph's 2001 State Tournament team that Morris starred on, and Garcia said the two have remained in touch over the years.
"We're close," Garcia said. "He called me and let me know that he was leaving St. Joe's."
The Lancers went 19-30 overall and 11-21 in the Metro Classic Conference, arguably the best small-school conference in the state for boys basketball, under Morris. But that record is misleading, because Morris started a nearly all-freshman lineup his first season and a nearly all-sophomore lineup his second, sacrificing perhaps a few more wins for future development.
So Garcia steps into a nice situation.
"These kids got two years of experience already coming in as juniors," he said. "They're at a point as juniors that they're really prepared, and I think we'll have a good year this year based on their experience."
Garcia is a cross categorical teacher in Racine Unified at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School and in 2013 founded the non-profit Anointed Hoops, which aims for community outreach through basketball.
So guiding high school-aged kids is nothing new for Garcia.
"I'm very thankful to God," he said. "I'm just thankful I got this opportunity and that God has blessed me with and trusted me with these students.
"I'm just really excited. I'm ready to go. I'm excited for the coaching staff that I've got, thankful for that, and we're going to do the best we can to put them in the best position to succeed."
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!