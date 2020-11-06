Jose Garcia named St. Joseph boys basketball coach

Garcia was a starting guard on the 2003 team and received All-Midwest Classic Conference honors.

"When we were there, we were really good," he said. "Basketball was one of the main sports there that was successful, and that's what we're going to try to bring back, is just that culture of, not only the winning culture, but building students up spiritually, physically and mentally."

After graduating from St. Joseph, Garcia played for two seasons at the College of Lake County (Ill.) and two seasons at Dominican (Ill.) University before playing one professional season in the Latin National Professional Basketball League, the top league in Mexico.

He started his coaching career as a student assistant at Dominican University in 2010, moved on to CLC for the 2011-12 season and then coached under Bosko Djurickovic at Carthage from 2013-14 until now.

Garcia was a sophomore reserve on St. Joseph's 2001 State Tournament team that Morris starred on, and Garcia said the two have remained in touch over the years.

"We're close," Garcia said. "He called me and let me know that he was leaving St. Joe's."