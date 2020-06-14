Josephine Knight Bio

Josephine Knight, Middle Defender
College choice: University of Tennessee-Knoxville
What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “I was really disappointed. I think I speak on behalf of my whole entire team that we were really looking forward to this season and the end of the year to finish off soccer. Especially as a senior and not playing soccer or doing this in college or anything, it was a big upset.”
What did you miss most this season? “I definitely miss playing the game and the speed, because I never get to play that again, because I’m not playing in college. But I also miss the memories that we all made, all the bus trips and before games and after games.”
What lessons can you take away from this? “Just knowing that I have those years and I got to go to state my sophomore year, knowing that I have that and forever will have that — even without my senior year — is really what gets me through it, because honestly, it stinks a lot not having your soccer season.”
FYI: Knight started in both the state semifinals and the championship during the Lancers’ WIAA Division-4 state title run in 2018. She was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference last season.
