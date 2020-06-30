K-Town Bobbers are Kenosha's newest Northwoods League team

Kenosha's newest Northwoods League team has a name.
The K-Town Bobbers.
On Monday, the front office of the Kenosha Kingfish revealed the name of the team the Kingfish will play in the 26-game Kenosha Series, which begins July 15 at Simmons Field.
The Bobbers were formed as part of the NWL's pod system of play adopted for 2020 in order to minimize traveling around the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kingfish and Bobbers will play each of their 26 games at Simmons Field, concluding on Aug. 22.
The Bobbers name was submitted in a "Name the Team" contest by Jacob Gunderson. Kingfish Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia said over 300 submissions were received. A limited amount of Bobbers merchandise will be available at Simmons Field, starting at the first game.
With new fan safety regulations in place, all of the games between the Kingfish and Bobbers will be played between Wednesdays and Sundays. Simmons Field will open with a socially distanced, limited seating capacity of approximately 25 percent. The organization will release a full fan safety plan later this week.
The Bobbers coaching staff and preliminary roster will also be announced this week. Caloia previously said a good chunk of the roster will come from the Madison Mallards, who aren't playing this season. The Mallards are owned by Big Top Baseball, the parent company that also owns the Kingfish.
The Kingfish and Bobbers will each play 13 "home" games.
This week, through Friday, all current Kingfish ticket holders will receive first access to the limited amount of available tickets. The Kingfish have put together a comprehensive, socially distanced seating map to ensure everyone attending a game can do so safely. Fans from separate households will be seated a minimum of six feet from each other.
Once current ticket package holders are placed, Priority List members will have first access to purchase any available remaining tickets, beginning Monday, 24 hours before the general public. Those interested in signing up for the Priority List can do so at Kingfishbaseball.com. The Kingfish will email everyone that signs up for the Priority List with a special code to access the online ticket system at 9 a.m. Monday.
Nate Thomas, right, gets a helmet bump from teammate Ryan Knernschield after hitting a home run against the Woodchucks on May 29. Thomas was Kenosha's lone representative in the Northwoods League All-Star Game this season.
During this promotion last June, fans at a Kenosha Kingfish game received a bobblehead of Pat Mahomes and his son, Patrick. The elder Mahomes pitched for the Kenosha Twins on his way to the big leagues. Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Former Kenosha Twins President Bob Lee threw out the first pitch prior to a June game at Simmons Field. Lee was on hand with a number of Twins alumni, including Pat Mahomes, who was the featured guest.
When the Kenosha Kingfish begin their Northwoods League season in late May, it's always a reminder for Kenoshans that summer is just around the corner, even when the temperatures may not feel like it. And when the Kingfish end their season in mid-August, it's a bittersweet reminder that the waning warm summer evenings will soon be giving way to fall. The Kingfish wrapped up their 2019 season, the sixth in franchise history, this past weekend against the Battle Creek Bombers. Here are some of the best photos from another great summer at Simmons Field.
Leo Buchta, 4, gives King Eivis a hug before the Kenosha Kingfish season opener at Simmons Field last year. This year’s season opener is scheduled for May 26 at Simmons Field and for now is still on.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
Ethan Owens slides head first into home plate for the Kingfish’s first run of the season against the Wisconsin Woodchucks during a Northwoods League game at Simmons Field on May 28.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
The Kingfish's Brendan Hueth loses his batting helmet while rounding third on the way to scoring a run.
Brian Passino
Kingfish left fielder Charles Middleton, left, attempts a diving catch while Brendan Hueth backs up the play in the first inning during a July game at Simmons Field.
Brian Passino
The Kenosha Kingfish mascot, King Elvis, does a ribbon dance at Simmons Field last summer. The Kingfish will play the K-Town Bobbers in a 26-game Kenosha Series at Simmons Field, beginning July 15.
ELIZABETH SNYDER, KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
Kenosha’s Zachary Nogalski, left, and Luke Stephenson exchange high-fives during the Kingfish’s 10-7 victory over Battle Creek in late August at Simmons Field.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Kingfish infielder Ethan Owens dives for a ground ball during Kenosha’s 10-7 Northwoods League victory over Battle Creek in late July.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Mike Jarvis watches his hit during a game at Simmons Field. Jarvis led the team in most offensive categories this season.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Mike Jarvis smiles after hitting a double during a Northwoods League against the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Brian Vance, left, who spent time at catcher with the Kenosha Kingfish this summer, stands with his host, Rick Johnston.
PHOTO COURTESY OF RICK JOHNSTON
Kenosha Kingfish player Luke Stephenson poses with his host family, from left, Taylor Hyland, Brooke Hyland and Amy Hyland.
PHOTO COURTESY OF AMY HYLAND
Anderson Strunk of the Kenosha Kingfish reacts after throwing a pitchagainst the Battle Creek Bombers during the final weekend of the season.
Mike Johnson
Mitchell Buban, a Tremper graduate, slides into second base late in the season against the Battle Creek Bombers.
Mike Johnson
Brendan Hueth hauls in a flyball against the Battle Creek Bombers.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Former Tremper standout Mitchell Buban, right, looks back to the umpire during a double-play attempt in June against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Simmons Field.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Trent Hill performs the National Anthem with help from his aunt, Amy Fuson, before a game this season.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
The Kingfish’s Mitchell Buban, a former Tremper standout, jumps to avoid Kalamazoo Growlers base runner Rudy Maxwell during a game in June.
Brian Passino
Former Wilmot standout Kyle Gendron pitches for the Kingfish in June.
Brian Passino
The Kingfish’s Ethan Owens does a backflip as the team warms up for a game against the Kalamazoo Growlers in June.
Brian Passino
Kenosha Kingfish players line up with their hands on their hearts prior to a 2019 game at Simmons Field. The 2020 season has been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Johnson
Richard Watson tries to catch a water balloon in a bucket on top of his head between innings during a game between the Kenosha Kingfish and Battle Creek Bombers.
