K-Town Bobbers Roster
Player;School;Position
Quinn Gudaitis;Illinois Wesleyan;RHP
Kyle Subers;Lafayette;RHP
Brendan McPherson;Northern Illinois;RHP
Zach Morea;Florida A&M;RHP
Riley Wikel;MSOE;RHP
Austin Sachen;Washington U.;LHP
Tucker Smith;Georgia Southwestern;RHP
Kohl Simas;San Diego State;RHP
Christian Horner;Palm Beach Atlantic;LHP
Ryan O'Hara;Illinois;RHP
Ryan Lauk;Wagner College;RHP
Elliot Turnquist;Ball State;RHP
Luke Jaksich;Ball State;LHP
Anthony Defrancesco;Arizona Christian;RHP
Thomas Rudinsky;Montana State-U Billings;C/1B
Drake Baldwin;Missouri State;C/1B/0F
Justice Bigbie;Western Carolina University;1B/3B
Nick Gonzalez;USF;SS
Alex Binelas;Louisville;3B/SS
Brett Harris;Gonzaga;2B/3B
Walker Jenkins;Virginia;SS
Jordan Schulefand;Richmond;CF/RF
James Shimashita;San Jose State;RF/1B
Drew Benefield;Dallas Baptist;LF/RF/3B
Jared Weber;Florida A&M;LF/RF/1B
Cam Cratic;Missouri State;OF
Manager—Donnie Scott
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!