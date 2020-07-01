You are the owner of this article.
K-Town Bobbers Roster
K-Town Bobbers Roster

K-Town Bobbers Roster

Player;School;Position

Quinn Gudaitis;Illinois Wesleyan;RHP

Kyle Subers;Lafayette;RHP

Brendan McPherson;Northern Illinois;RHP

Zach Morea;Florida A&M;RHP

Riley Wikel;MSOE;RHP

Austin Sachen;Washington U.;LHP

Tucker Smith;Georgia Southwestern;RHP

Kohl Simas;San Diego State;RHP

Christian Horner;Palm Beach Atlantic;LHP

Ryan O'Hara;Illinois;RHP

Ryan Lauk;Wagner College;RHP

Elliot Turnquist;Ball State;RHP

Luke Jaksich;Ball State;LHP

Anthony Defrancesco;Arizona Christian;RHP

Thomas Rudinsky;Montana State-U Billings;C/1B

Drake Baldwin;Missouri State;C/1B/0F

Justice Bigbie;Western Carolina University;1B/3B

Nick Gonzalez;USF;SS

Alex Binelas;Louisville;3B/SS

Brett Harris;Gonzaga;2B/3B

Walker Jenkins;Virginia;SS

Jordan Schulefand;Richmond;CF/RF

James Shimashita;San Jose State;RF/1B

Drew Benefield;Dallas Baptist;LF/RF/3B

Jared Weber;Florida A&M;LF/RF/1B

Cam Cratic;Missouri State;OF

Manager—Donnie Scott

