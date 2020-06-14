Katie Hamm Bio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Katie Hamm, Midfield/Forward

College choice: University of Alabama

What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “It was just disappointing looking at the what-could’ve-beens and the what-ifs, and I think we all wanted that one more chance to go to state again.”

What did you miss most this season? “Spending every day with all of my teammates. Some of us aren’t as close as we are (to) others, and so the soccer season being together every day, we definitely fought a lot, but it’s the closest we got with some of the girls. Whether it was practices or driving around after practices or car pool rides and everything, it was just nice seeing everyone every day.”

How have you stayed in touch with your teammates? “All of the seniors have been together, so we’ve all been close friends outside of soccer season. If soccer didn’t exist we’d still be friends, so the seniors have all been staying in touch for sure. We kind of just talked about it and talked about not having a last season and what that meant for us and everything.”