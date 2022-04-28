Kenosha-based Jockey partnering with Trackhouse Racing to sponsor NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolets

Jockey International, Inc., based in Kenosha, is getting into professional racing.

In a recent press release, Jockey and Trackhouse Racing announced that Jockey has signed a multi-year agreement to be the primary sponsor on the NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolets driven by Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

Jockey's partnership with Trackhouse will be the first such team sponsorship in the 146-year history of the Jockey apparel brand. The partnership with Trackhouse will feature the launch of Jockey's new Made in America Collection, "an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product, reshoring American manufacturing jobs, supporting families in local communities and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers," according to the release.

"The 'fit' between Jockey and Trackhouse was evident from the start,” said Chris Smith, chief brand officer and EVP, International, in the release. "There is a shared vision in delivering a high-quality, innovative product to consumers and in pushing boundaries by being a leader in our respective categories.

"Both organizations also share a dedication to community, and that’s really what drew us together. We are excited to partner with Trackhouse Racing and introduce the Jockey 'Made in America' Collection to more race fans across the country."

Trackhouse Racing is in its second season in the Cup Series.

"Part of the Trackhouse mission was to attract and represent national brands with similar values, so it is an honor to partner with an iconic American staple like Jockey," Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks said. "Jockey brands are synonymous with innovation and quality, and they are great tellers of the American story.

"We are excited to become a part of their history, as Jockey is becoming a part of ours."

During the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, Jockey will appear four times as the primary sponsor of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and twice on Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet. Both drivers will also carry Jockey logos on their uniforms in every race and will be part of the Jockey Made in America advertising and promotional campaigns.

The Jockey paint scheme was displayed on Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet during a test session last week at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Additionally, Jockey is the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake on July 3. This year’s race will be known as The Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made in America Collection.

Chastain, a Florida native, gave Trackhouse its first victory on March 27 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Both he and Suarez, the Cup Series’ only Mexican driver and a former Xfinity Series champion, have contended for victory at several races this season.

"Jockey is a family-owned company that has been around for generations, and as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, I can appreciate how hard it is to maintain their lead spot as an innovator of quality products," Chastain said. "I am proud to represent Jockey and help tell their great American story."

Said Suarez: "Comfort is important inside and outside of the car, and I am so proud Jockey is coming on board with Trackhouse. New companies in the sport tell new stories and attract new fans. It is always an honor to be a part of new program, and I can’t wait to see all of the cool marketing around this program."

