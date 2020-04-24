You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kenosha County golf courses to open
View Comments
GOLF

Kenosha County golf courses to open

Brighton Dale Park

Brighton Dale Links features three golf courses.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Kenosha County’s golf courses, Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs, will reopen at 8 a.m. today, general manager of golf operations Dan Drier announced in a news release.

The courses are allowed to open under the modified version of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which takes effect today. Private courses are also allowed to open.

On the county courses, golfers will be required to walk. Carts will remain unavailable for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 emergency. Pro shops will stay closed, and contact points such as flags, water coolers and rakes have been removed.

“We are excited to invite everyone back to our beautiful 63 holes of Kenosha County golf,” Drier said. “We must do this responsibly, though, and need to make sure that everyone does their part to keep all our families healthy.”

The county asks those who visit the courses to observe the following guidelines:

If you are sick or someone in your household is sick, please stay home.

If you or someone in your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19, please follow the correct guidelines and self-quarantine for the proper amount of time.

Practice social distancing and stay at least six feet away from each other at all times.

Advance tee times are required. Please make them online at www.kenoshacountygolf.com.

Please call ahead the day of play and pay for your green fee over the phone. The number to call is 262-697-4653.

Park and Play will be enforced. Please stay in your vehicles until right before your tee time. Then head to the tee and start your round. Please avoid any congregations of any kind.

All practice facilities will remain closed.

After completion of your round, please go directly to your vehicle and head home safely.

Current greens fees are $26 for 18 holes and $15 for nine holes on weekdays and $33 for 18 holes and $18 for nine holes on weekends and holidays.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5. Caron Butler, 6-7, Racine Park, 1998
College

5. Caron Butler, 6-7, Racine Park, 1998

  • Updated

Butler was in detention centers as a youth and finished at a prep school but was all-state as a junior at Park. A top-notch wing scorer and defender during 14 NBA seasons, Butler scored 12,430 points, was twice named an All-Star and won a title with Dallas in 2011, though a knee injury kept him out of the playoffs. He averaged 20.8 points in his best season and 14.1 overall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics