Kenosha County golf courses to open

Kenosha County’s golf courses, Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs, will reopen at 8 a.m. today, general manager of golf operations Dan Drier announced in a news release.

The courses are allowed to open under the modified version of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which takes effect today. Private courses are also allowed to open.

On the county courses, golfers will be required to walk. Carts will remain unavailable for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 emergency. Pro shops will stay closed, and contact points such as flags, water coolers and rakes have been removed.

“We are excited to invite everyone back to our beautiful 63 holes of Kenosha County golf,” Drier said. “We must do this responsibly, though, and need to make sure that everyone does their part to keep all our families healthy.”

The county asks those who visit the courses to observe the following guidelines:

If you are sick or someone in your household is sick, please stay home.

If you or someone in your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19, please follow the correct guidelines and self-quarantine for the proper amount of time.