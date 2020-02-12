Kenosha gearing up for Wisconsin Marathon

The following are some very basic guidelines to get you through any of the distances.

If you can give yourself three or four days a week you can get this done. Generally, be patient with your progress, allow your body to adjust to the new stress of your workouts, end of each workout feeling like you could have done more, walk/run or simply walk as you get started and you have plenty of time to prepare if you start now.

5k runners/walkers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

5k is 3.1 miles for those new to road events. Base your workouts not on distance but on time on your feet if you just getting started. Perhaps 15 minutes to 20 minutes of walking or walk/running and running three to four times week is all that is needed for the first four to six weeks. The final weeks make one of the work outs 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

Half marathoner

For phase one, the next two to three weeks work out three to four times a week, walk or walk/run for 20 to 30 minutes. Phase two (two weeks), increase to 25-35 minutes and have one run/walk for 45-60 minutes. Phase three (two weeks), increase workouts to 30-40 minutes and have one run/walk for 70-90 minutes.