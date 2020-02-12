Kenosha gearing up for Wisconsin Marathon

The Wisconsin Marathon will return to Kenosha on May 2.
In addition to the marathon distance, a half marathon and 5k distance will be offered. It will be the only marathon or half marathon held in Kenosha or the county.
The event has drawn tens of thousands of people from across the country and locally since is inception in 2009.
I am writing to encourage you to consider any of the distances. You have nearly three months to train, prepare and perhaps challenge yourself in some way. Regardless for the distance you will have 6 hours and 30 minutes to finish. For the marathon distance, that is averaging a 15-minute mile pace.
Participants can be individuals who:
1. Signed up and currently training for this event.
2. Have been thinking about it and actively run or walk.
3. Have run this event in the past and need to get motivated for 2020.
4. Kike the idea of being challenged and to get back to leading an active life.
5. You tell me!
Regardless of who you are or where you are on the fitness spectrum, I believe you will be able to complete one of thee distances with some structured workouts and staying the course.
The following are some very basic guidelines to get you through any of the distances.
If you can give yourself three or four days a week you can get this done. Generally, be patient with your progress, allow your body to adjust to the new stress of your workouts, end of each workout feeling like you could have done more, walk/run or simply walk as you get started and you have plenty of time to prepare if you start now.
5k runners/walkers
5k is 3.1 miles for those new to road events. Base your workouts not on distance but on time on your feet if you just getting started. Perhaps 15 minutes to 20 minutes of walking or walk/running and running three to four times week is all that is needed for the first four to six weeks. The final weeks make one of the work outs 30 minutes to 40 minutes.
Half marathoner
For phase one, the next two to three weeks work out three to four times a week, walk or walk/run for 20 to 30 minutes. Phase two (two weeks), increase to 25-35 minutes and have one run/walk for 45-60 minutes. Phase three (two weeks), increase workouts to 30-40 minutes and have one run/walk for 70-90 minutes.
In the final weeks leading up to the half marathon, two weeks before long run/walk should be close to two hours and your other workouts should be 35-45 minutes. The week leading up to the event, run/walk 30 to 40 minutes for two workouts.
Marathoners
You have a bit more of a challenge based on your current fitness level. If you are currently not running or run/walking and have been out of it for a while, I suggest you focus on the half marathon.
Those willing jump in here you go!
For phase one, the next two to three weeks work out three to four times a week, walk or walk/run for 30-40 minutes. Phase two (two weeks), increase to 40-50 minutes and have one run/walk for 60-75 minutes. Phase three (two weeks), increase workouts to 50-60 minutes and have one run/walk for 90 to 120 minutes.
In the final weeks leading up to the half marathon, two weeks before long run/walk should be close to 2 hours 30 minutes and your other workouts should be 35-45 minutes. The week leading up to the event, run/walk 30 to 40 minutes for two work outs.
Additional points
All of these are general guidance for those planning on running and walking. The ratio of walking to running could be around 3 to 4 minutes walking and 1 to 2 minutes running. Determine the ratio that works best for you.
Those doing the half marathon and marathon should work on other elements of training as well: eating and hydrating, post workout stretching and adding some core-related strength training to your workouts.
Those who would like additional guidance, I will be available at the Kenosha Running Company, 1706 22nd Ave., on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. I will be holding a training open house during those times to discuss your training requirements to finish any of these distances by May 2.
If you are unable to attend either date, you can email me to set up a time at briant@kenosharunningcompany.com.
For more information on the Wisconsin Marathon, visit www.Wisconsinmarathon.com
Lets keep Kenosha moving!
Running and Beyond is a column written by Kenosha Running Company president Brian Thomas that focuses on all things running in Kenosha County. Thomas can be reached at briant@kenosharunningcompany.com.