Kenosha Kingfish announce Legends Weekend for August at Kenosha harbor

Said Joe Pillizzi, marketing director for WisNova Innovative Dental Specialists, in the release: "We are ecstatic to be able to partner with the Kenosha Kingfish. Kenosha has been through a lot this past year, and we are looking forward to getting everyone down to Kenosha harbor and to our historic Simmons Field for a fun-filled weekend.

"After all Kenosha has been through this past year, we wanted to get involved and bring together the community. When the Kingfish approached us with the opportunity to sponsor an event that will not only raise the spirits within the community but also create exposure and opportunities for all of the family-owned businesses in Downtown Kenosha, we knew we wanted to get involved."

Tickets for each event will go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. and will be made available online only at Kingfishbaseball.com. Pricing will be $15 for the Home Run Derby at the Harbor and $20 for the softball game. Tickets are expected to go fast, according to the release.

