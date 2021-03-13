Kenosha native Atanasoff experiences highs and lows of coaching in state tourney experience

"Jim Gosz's (note) was hilarious," Atanasoff said. "He said he lost three title games, twice as the top seed. (He said), 'Those are the games you remember, and that's why I'm retiring.' And then he stepped down the next day."

But Atanasoff said maybe the most impactful message of support came from his older brother, who reminded him of the season's journey.

"My brother gave me a few days, and he got all philosophical, and he said the old quote, 'Better to have loved and lost than never love at all,'" Atanasoff said.

Indeed, it was a season in which the Hawks set a program record for victories with 24, including an unforgettable win at top-ranked Cuba City in the sectional finals on Feb. 27 to reach state.

Atanasoff said after a couple days binge-watching Netflix in his basement and a Monday in which school was off at Prairie, the coaches met with the players on Tuesday. By then, everyone had processed how special the season was.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was all positive," Atanasoff said. "We were all just reflecting, thankful that we got to play in the first place with COVID. The fact that 98 teams start in Division-4, and we got to play in the final game. Only 10 teams in all divisions got to play in that final game.