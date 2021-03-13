Kenosha native Atanasoff experiences highs and lows of coaching in state tourney experience

There were no Kenosha County boys basketball teams that concluded their season last weekend by competing for the ultimate prize at the WIAA State Tournament.
But there was one major Kenosha connection in the field.
Kenosha native and 2001 St. Joseph graduate Jason Atanasoff — who also played football at Carthage — is the head boys basketball coach and athletic director at Racine Prairie and guided the Hawks to the Division-4 State Tournament, the program's first-ever state berth.
And, boy, did Atanasoff experience every range of emotions a coach can experience in 24 hours, as the Hawks went from the brink of a state title to a heart-breaking last-second defeat.
Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the WIAA had each division play the state semifinals and finals in one day. Instead of all divisions playing at the Kohl Center in Madison, per usual, Divisions 1 and 3 played at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh and Divisions 2, 4 and 5 played at the La Crosse Center.
The Division-4 games were held last Friday, March 5, and Prairie defeated Luther, 61-46, in the morning semifinals to reach the title game against Oshkosh Lourdes.
There, the Hawks opened the game with a 27-7 lead. But they went cold offensively in the second half, and Lourdes won the game at the buzzer, 43-41.
Now there's a roller coaster of a day.
Time to reflect
But with a few days to reflect on that defeat and the season as a whole, Atanasoff has had a chance to process everything.
"It was obviously just a brutally tough ending to a special season," Atanasoff said in a phone interview last week.
He said the toughest part about it has been running over and over in his mind what he could've done differently in the state title game.
"I have an amazing wife and two awesome kids to keep my mind off it during the day," Atanasoff said. "But it's tough, because you're thinking about, 'What the heck could I have done differently? What could we have done different offensively, defensively? Should I have played this kid more, this kid less?
"You just beat yourself up about it."
Atanasoff said he received loads of support from other coaches. Those included legendary Racine St. Catherine's coach Bob Letsch, the second-winningest coach in Wisconsin state high school history, and former UW-Stevens Point coach Jack Bennett, the brother of former UW coach Dick Bennett and the father of current St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett, whose team just won the Division-3 state title.
It also included Whitefish By Dominican coach Jim Gosz, a 600-game winner who just last week announced his retirement.
"Jim Gosz's (note) was hilarious," Atanasoff said. "He said he lost three title games, twice as the top seed. (He said), 'Those are the games you remember, and that's why I'm retiring.' And then he stepped down the next day."
But Atanasoff said maybe the most impactful message of support came from his older brother, who reminded him of the season's journey.
"My brother gave me a few days, and he got all philosophical, and he said the old quote, 'Better to have loved and lost than never love at all,'" Atanasoff said.
Indeed, it was a season in which the Hawks set a program record for victories with 24, including an unforgettable win at top-ranked Cuba City in the sectional finals on Feb. 27 to reach state.
Atanasoff said after a couple days binge-watching Netflix in his basement and a Monday in which school was off at Prairie, the coaches met with the players on Tuesday. By then, everyone had processed how special the season was.
"It was all positive," Atanasoff said. "We were all just reflecting, thankful that we got to play in the first place with COVID. The fact that 98 teams start in Division-4, and we got to play in the final game. Only 10 teams in all divisions got to play in that final game.
"Just what a neat, memorable season it was, and unlike any other."
Postseason differences
It sure was unlike any other, and Atanasoff discussed how the postseason felt different from a normal year.
For one, the sectionals were not played at a neutral site, something different from what the Hawks experienced in past trips to sectionals.
They also didn't get the chance to play at the Kohl Center for the State Tournament.
"I've gone to the State Tournament at the Kohl Center around 10 times, and at the very least, the lower level's full," Atanasoff said. "You're talking, generally, minimum, 10,000 fans."
Also unique was having to play two games in one day at state, rather than having the championship played a day or two after the semifinals like usual. Atanasoff said both teams were tired in the Division-4 title game and used the final score, with both teams — usually high-scoring — barely cracking 40 and shooting poorly as evidence.
"A lot of players from every team up there I'm sure have played plenty of travel basketball, where sometimes you're playing two or three games in a day," Atanasoff said. "I would argue that the state championship, semifinal and final, is just an incredibly different level of intensity.
"I do think all 10 teams that got to play in that final game were definitely affected. I'm not saying it would've changed the outcome."
All things considered, though, Atanasoff said the La Crosse Center — much larger than a high school gym — was a great venue and the experience was great.
"I don't think the WIAA could've done much better of a job," he said. "The size of the place, it feels special. It doesn't feel like a normal high school game. ... I thought they just did an incredible job of making it feel like state."
Kenosha love
Atanasoff, who now resides in Mount Pleasant, is already in his 15th year at Prairie. He's been the head boys basketball coach for 10 seasons, the athletic director for four and has also served as the high school dean of students, the chair of the physical education department and an assistant baseball coach for the Racine Lutheran-Prairie co-op team.
But Atanasoff said his parents still live in Kenosha, and his connections to his hometown will always run deep.
He said he received lots of support from current St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia, former St. Joseph and current Tremper coach Brandon Morris and former St. Joseph and current Bradford coach Greg Leech.
Atanasoff specifically brought up the "U Can Be Mo" podcast — started by Morris when COVID halted the season last spring — that regularly included himself, Morris, Leech and St. Norbert assistant Corey Ciesielczyk, who also has Kenosha ties, as a resource he used to bounce ideas around with his peers.
Atanasoff also mentioned St. Joseph President Bob Freund, Brian McTernan and Dave Roehl among those who reached out from his alma mater to offer support.
"The love from Kenosha was unbelievable," Atanasoff said.
A love he's not shy about returning.
"If you ask our president (at Prairie, Dr. Nat Coffman), he tells anyone who's willing to listen, 'Jason bleeds Kenosha,'" Atanasoff said with a laugh.
"Apparently, I talk about my upbringing and how I love Kenosha a little too much."