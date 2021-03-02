Kenosha native George Becker to be inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame as official

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During his career, Becker received recognition from the Racine Lakeshore Officials Association for his outstanding dedication to area high school sports and earned the KUSD Athletic Service Award for 17 years of coaching and the Appreciation Award from the Board of Education and Administration for 30 years of teaching students in KUSD. He's been inducted into the Bradford-Tremper High School Sports Hall of Fame as a coach and the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame as an umpire.

Born in Kenosha on April 23, 1942, Becker graduated from Bradford in 1961, where he lettered three times in basketball and cross country. He volunteered for the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and in 1965 was deployed to an Air Rescue Unit overseas before being honorably discharged in 1968.

Becker entered UW-Parkside in 1968, where he lettered in basketball and graduated in 1970 with a Secondary English Teacher's Degree. He was the first student ever to receive a diploma from Parkside. While teaching, Becker attended UW-Milwaukee and received a Master's degree in Curriculum and Development in 1974.

