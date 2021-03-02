Kenosha native George Becker to be inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame as official

Kenosha native George Becker will be inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as an official, the organization announced recently in a news release.
The rescheduled 2020 induction ceremony will be held on Aug. 1 at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness in Wisconsin Dells.
According to the release, Becker began his long and distinguished basketball officiating career in 1981 and moved up to the collegiate level in 1986. He officiated women's basketball in the Big Ten and men's and women's basketball in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and the Horizon League.
After four years of officiating at both the high school and colleges levels, Becker chose to focus solely on high school basketball. He officiated in 11 State Tournaments in the now-defunct WISAA, which included six semifinals, three boys finals and two girls finals. He also officiated in seven WIAA State Tournaments, which included four semifinals, one boys final and two girls finals.
In addition to officiating, Becker taught English for 30 years in the Kenosha Unified School District and was the head boys golf coach at Bradford for 15 years.
After retiring from coaching, teaching and officiating, Becker became the commissioner of the Southern Lakes Conference in 2002, serving in that capacity for 17 years before retiring in July 2019.
During his career, Becker received recognition from the Racine Lakeshore Officials Association for his outstanding dedication to area high school sports and earned the KUSD Athletic Service Award for 17 years of coaching and the Appreciation Award from the Board of Education and Administration for 30 years of teaching students in KUSD. He's been inducted into the Bradford-Tremper High School Sports Hall of Fame as a coach and the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame as an umpire.
Born in Kenosha on April 23, 1942, Becker graduated from Bradford in 1961, where he lettered three times in basketball and cross country. He volunteered for the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and in 1965 was deployed to an Air Rescue Unit overseas before being honorably discharged in 1968.
Becker entered UW-Parkside in 1968, where he lettered in basketball and graduated in 1970 with a Secondary English Teacher's Degree. He was the first student ever to receive a diploma from Parkside. While teaching, Becker attended UW-Milwaukee and received a Master's degree in Curriculum and Development in 1974.
Many thanks
Becker, who resides in Mount Pleasant, wanted to especially thank Matt Szaradowski, his officiating partner for 19 years, for the successful career they shared. Becker also wanted to thank Bud Androff, Glen Dyboe and Rollie Krahn for their mentoring and insights, David Sternig for his support and assigning games in Becker's early years, Karen Kuhn for the privilege to officiate WIAA postseason games and the coaches, athletic directors and commissioners for the opportunity to officiate their games.
Becker also wanted to share this honor with his wife, Ellen, for her support; his sons, David, Daniel, Darren and James; his grandchildren, David, Steven, Hunter, Kaitlyn and Clayton; and his friends, Ron and Jan Soulek, for joining him on this occasion.
Becker will be inducted as a referee along with John Fleming of New Berlin.
The ceremony will feature cocktails at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. and a program to follow. The get information or to order tickets directly, visit the WBCA website at wisbca.org.