Kenosha native Ken Cherry picks golf, has memorable career as PGA professional

From there, he worked as the head pro at Indian Hills Country Club in Riverside, Calif., and at Rio Hondo Country Club in Downey, Calif., before moving on to Porter Valley. And back in his days at Tamarisk, when the course was closed during the summers due to the excessive heat, Cherry worked as an assistant pro at Lake Shore Country Club in Glencoe, Ill., just outside Chicago.

Cherry’s last stop was at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach, Calif., where he retired from in 2005.

Enjoying retirement

Cherry, now 80, may be retired as a golf pro, but he still plays and said he even shoots his age “once in a while.” He says he still gives tips to the guys he plays with, but only “unless they ask me.”

And for all the celebrities he taught and all the high-profile people he met during his career as a golf pro, Cherry said it was one group of golfers he enjoyed teaching the most.

“One of the biggest thrills, honestly, is every summer having a junior camp and teaching kids that have never played golf before and getting them involved and letting them know that it was just a game,” he said. “Just have fun when you play golf. Don’t get intense with it. It’s a game.