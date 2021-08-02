Kenosha native Ken Cherry picks golf, has memorable career as PGA professional

After a lifetime in the game of golf, Kenosha native Ken Cherry has some better stories to tell than most.
That’s assuming that most don’t have a story about drinking with Frank Sinatra.
It was Christmas Eve 1966 or 1967, and as Cherry tells it, Sinatra was looking for gifts for some house guests and his then-wife, Mia Farrow.
Cherry was working as a professional at Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., one of the courses used at the time for the Bob Hope Classic, so it wasn’t uncommon for him to meet and help out celebrities.
That was the case with Sinatra, who had to fulfill a shopping list that day.
“In came Frank Sinatra,” Cherry remembered in a recent phone interview from his current home in Eagle, Idaho. “Now he didn’t come in very often. When he came in, the whole club buzzed.
“... He came to me, and he said, ‘Kenny, I need some help. I’ve got house guests, and I need to buy some gifts for them in a hurry. Can you help me?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ So we went through everything, and he spent about $5,000 — this is back in 1966.”
Cherry said he helped Sinatra pick out the gifts, packed everything up and took them out to Sinatra’s valet. For his efforts, Cherry received a nice thank you.
“He threw a sweater at me,” Cherry said. “It was one of the most expensive sweaters in the shop. He threw it at me, he said, ‘Here, Kenny, Merry Christmas, this is on me.’”
Sinatra was driven away, but a half-hour later he called Cherry back at the pro shop. He’d forgotten four pair of loafers he’d purchased for Farrow. That led to a once-in-a-lifetime encounter.
“I said, ‘Oh God, (the shoes) are sitting right here,’” Cherry said after Sinatra called him. “He said, ‘Do you mind brining them over when you finish?’ I said, ‘No, not at all.’ He lived just down the street from the entrance.
“So I got the shoes, I rang his bell, and George, his valet, came out. I said, ‘George, I have shoes here for Mr. Sinatra.’ He said, ‘No, no. Mr. Sinatra wants you to come in and have a drink.’ Oh, my God, can you imagine that?
“I had been a Sinatra fan for a long, long time before I met him. I stayed about an hour there with him. He showed me his Oscars, he showed me around. I had a nice scotch with him.”
Lifetime of memories
Scotch with Sinatra may be his best story, but over the years, Cherry had his fair share of encounters with celebrities.
While working at Tamarisk, he said he also met Bob Hope and Dean Martin and once gave golf lessons to Yul Brynner.
Later, working as a pro at Porter Valley Country Club in Los Angeles, Cherry said Joe Pesci walked in one day looking to go out on the course with a friend.
“(Pesci said), ‘Hey, Kenny, Jack and I are wondering if we can go out and play golf this afternoon.’ He said, ‘Doesn’t look like you’re very busy,’” Cherry remembered. “And I looked out, and sure enough, Jack Nicholson. I said, ‘Of course, glad to have you guys here.’ And I gave them a key for a cart, and off they went.
“My daughter was mad at me. She said, ‘You didn’t even get a picture with them. How dumb are you, Dad?’”
Cherry, who in 2020 received his Half-Century Card from the PGA for 50 years with the organization, gave lessons to many memorable names.
The best celebrity golfers?
“Dean Martin,” Cherry said. “Dean Martin could play. Jerry West, the basketball player. He would come out to Tamarisk, and he was a very good golfer. And Hope wasn’t bad. Hope could get around in the high-70, low-80s.”
The most generous? He recalled Cybill Shepherd.
“She was terrific,” Cherry said. “She was just the nicest lady. She always wore a baseball cap and sunglasses so not too many people would recognize her. But she always gave me a hundred bucks for every lesson.
“Back then, that was a lot of dough.”
Cherry’s golf journey, which took him all over the world and led him to teach the game to some of the most famous people on the planet, all began simply enough in Kenosha at little Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, better known, of course, as Muni.
‘Such a beautiful place’
Cherry says he grew up at the address of 1022 55th St., which is now the police station.
“Where my bedroom was is now a holding cell,” Cherry said.
Surrounded by concrete growing up, Cherry recalled Muni as a different world, even though is was pretty much right down the street.
“I played golf, and when I came home I told my mother, ‘When I grow up, I want to be a golf professional,’” he said. “And she said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘I’ve never seen such a beautiful place in my life.’ I said, ‘God, there were just so many trees and grass and creeks running through it.’
“I said, ‘This is what I want to do.’ And I was 11 years old.”
Cherry attended St. James in grade school, where one of his classmates was Dan Chubrilo, who went on to mentor Nick Van Exel as the head coach of the St. Joseph boys basketball team. Cherry, who said he bought a set of Wilson Staffs as his first new golf clubs in 1956, attended Bradford (then Kenosha High School), where he was the Big 8 Conference medalist as a senior in 1960.
He went into the Air Force in 1962 and was sent to England, where playing golf was no problem. He was then sent to Turkey, where he made the U.S. Air Force European team and got to play on the only course with grass greens at Incirlik Air Force Base. He said he was even able to play in the German Open at Ramstein Air Force Base.
In 1965, Cherry was transferred to March Air Force Base in California, where he gave lessons to officers and was paired up with different groups, which once included Jim Backus, known for voicing the cartoon character Mr. Magoo and playing rich millionaire Thurston Howell III on Gilligan’s Island.
After receiving his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Cherry was getting ready to return to Kenosha when his wife, Barbara, brought up the idea of staying in California. He agreed, but only if he could be a golf professional, which is how he wound up with the job at Tamarisk.
There, Cherry said he was fortunate to observe lessons being taught by Johnny Revolta, a Western Open and PGA Championship winner in the 1930s who became one of the top golf teachers in the world.
After Tamarisk, Cherry went on the become the head professional at Lake Arrowhead Country Club in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., and then the first assistant at Los Coyotes Country Club in Buena Park, Calif., where Cherry got to play in the California Open when it was held there.
From there, he worked as the head pro at Indian Hills Country Club in Riverside, Calif., and at Rio Hondo Country Club in Downey, Calif., before moving on to Porter Valley. And back in his days at Tamarisk, when the course was closed during the summers due to the excessive heat, Cherry worked as an assistant pro at Lake Shore Country Club in Glencoe, Ill., just outside Chicago.
Cherry’s last stop was at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach, Calif., where he retired from in 2005.
Enjoying retirement
Cherry, now 80, may be retired as a golf pro, but he still plays and said he even shoots his age “once in a while.” He says he still gives tips to the guys he plays with, but only “unless they ask me.”
And for all the celebrities he taught and all the high-profile people he met during his career as a golf pro, Cherry said it was one group of golfers he enjoyed teaching the most.
“One of the biggest thrills, honestly, is every summer having a junior camp and teaching kids that have never played golf before and getting them involved and letting them know that it was just a game,” he said. “Just have fun when you play golf. Don’t get intense with it. It’s a game.
“The best thing about golf, even now, is that I can play with anybody, because we have handicaps. You don’t have to play with somebody your own ability. You just try to play to your ability.”
Cherry enjoys spending time in Idaho with his wife, and they have three children and seven grandchildren. It’s been an amazing journey for a man who picked out exactly what he wanted to be in life after playing golf at Muni all those years ago.
“To reach 50 years as a PGA member, it was just a dream come true,” Cherry said. “I couldn’t have a better life than I’ve had.”