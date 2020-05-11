Kenosha News Boys Basketball All-Decade Team: Part 2

Lowdown: Young was the consummate pass-first point guard and led the Red Devils to back-to-back WIAA Division-1 sectional final appearances in 2010 and 2011, including a school-record 20 wins in 2010-11. ... During his junior of 2009-10, Bradford won its first conference title since 1978-79, notched its first season sweep of Tremper since 1990-91 and reached its first sectional final since 1989. ... Could score when he needed to, totaling 934 points over three varsity seasons, including 16 games of at least 20 points between his junior and senior years. ... Matched his career high of 26 in back-to-back games during his junior year, against Racine Case on 2-16-10 and against Franklin on 2-19-10. ... His career numbers were remarkably balanced, as he averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals. ... Went on to a stellar career at UW-Whitewater, earning first-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors following his junior and senior years, as well as first-team All-American honors and the Central Region Player of the Year award by D3hoops.com following his senior year. He helped the Warhawks win NCAA Division III national titles in 2012 and 2014.