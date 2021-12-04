Kenosha News Football Poll: Donald Zakutansky claims title in final week of season

Donald Zakutansky of Kenosha was the undisputed winner of the final week of this season's Kenosha News Football Poll.

Zakutansky, who played online, was the only entrant to go 13-2 on the Week 12 schedule, which was over Thanksgiving weekend. Therefore, he was the final contestant to receive the $25 Amazon gift card that was given to each week's winner.

Zakutansky didn't need the tiebreaker game, which was last Sunday's NFL game between the Packers and Rams at Lambeau Field. But he was still very close, as his pick of a 31-28 Packers victory was just five total points off the actual final, a 36-28 Packers win.

Four online entrants finished a game behind Zakutansky at 12-3, and those were David Kurklis of Kenosha, John Dolnik of Pleasant Prairie, John Ficcadenti of Kenosha and Peter Krystowiak of Kenosha. Additionally, Jeri Jensen of Kenosha, Therese Richtmyre of Kenosha and Kris Ray of Kenosha, who entered via print, also finished with 12-3 records.

There were two games that stumbled a lot of contestants, both in the college ranks. Most entrants did not pick Michigan to knock off Ohio State and Minnesota to take back Paul Bunyan's Axe against Wisconsin over rivalry weekend in college football.

So that wraps up the this season's Football Poll. Thanks for playing, and we'll see you next year!

Here are each of the winners this season, as well as the results for Week 12:

2021 FOOTBALL POLL WINNERS

Week 1—Juanita Barlow; Week 2—Julaine Ospina and Bill Curry; Week 3—Jerry Malzahn; Week 4—Julaine Ospina; Week 5—Juanita Barlow; Week 6—Gerald Riley; Week 7—Sue Bolyard; Week 8—John Dolnik; Week 9—Robert Pozza; Week 10—Rich Nicla; Week 11—Michael Cooper; Week 12—Donald Zakutansky.

WEEK 12 RESULTS

LSU def. Texas A&M; Alabama def. Auburn; Oklahoma State def. Oklahoma; Notre Dame def. Stanford; Michigan def. Ohio State; Michigan State def. Penn State; Illinois def. Northwestern; Purdue def. Indiana; Minnesota def. Wisconsin; Bengals def. Steelers; Buccaneers def. Colts; Patriots def. Titans; Ravens def. Browns; 49ers def. Vikings; Packers 36, Rams 28 (tiebreaker).

