Kenosha News Football Poll: John Dolnik goes 13-2 to win Week 8 contest

Two weeks ago, it took a tiebreaker among seven people to determine the winner of the Kenosha News Football Poll.

That wasn’t the case last week.

John Dolnik of Pleasant Prairie, an online entrant, went 13-2 in the Week 8 installment of the poll and turned out to be the only entrant to get 13 games correct on the 15-game slate. For his prognosticating, Dolnik wins the $25 Amazon gift card awarded to each week’s winner.

Dolnik didn’t need the tiebreaker, which was the Wisconsin-Iowa game, to win. But his pick of a 28-24 Badgers victory was still fairly close, as UW polished off a 27-7 win.

Only two entrants in last week’s poll finished a game behind Dolnik at 12-3. Dale Pfaff of Kenosha, who entered online, picked 12 games correctly, as did Christine Shaw of Trevor, who entered via print.

Tim Lindgren of Kenosha, Thomas Russell of Twin Lakes and Jack Powell of Kenosha, who all played online, each finished 11-4, as did Ed Jacob, Debra Anderson and Jack Petersen of Kenosha, who all entered via print.