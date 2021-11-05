Kenosha News Football Poll: John Dolnik goes 13-2 to win Week 8 contest

Two weeks ago, it took a tiebreaker among seven people to determine the winner of the Kenosha News Football Poll.
That wasn’t the case last week.
John Dolnik of Pleasant Prairie, an online entrant, went 13-2 in the Week 8 installment of the poll and turned out to be the only entrant to get 13 games correct on the 15-game slate. For his prognosticating, Dolnik wins the $25 Amazon gift card awarded to each week’s winner.
Dolnik didn’t need the tiebreaker, which was the Wisconsin-Iowa game, to win. But his pick of a 28-24 Badgers victory was still fairly close, as UW polished off a 27-7 win.
Only two entrants in last week’s poll finished a game behind Dolnik at 12-3. Dale Pfaff of Kenosha, who entered online, picked 12 games correctly, as did Christine Shaw of Trevor, who entered via print.
Tim Lindgren of Kenosha, Thomas Russell of Twin Lakes and Jack Powell of Kenosha, who all played online, each finished 11-4, as did Ed Jacob, Debra Anderson and Jack Petersen of Kenosha, who all entered via print.
There were no games in particular last week that caused the most trouble for contestants, but many did not see Rutgers’ defeat of Illinois in Big Ten play coming. Many also picked Michigan to defeat Michigan State in their huge game Saturday, which the Spartans won, and the Saints’ win over the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the NFL ranks flummoxed many entrants.
This week’s poll is available in this edition and was also in Wednesday’s print edition of the News. It can be entered online at go.kenoshanews.com/footballpoll by clicking on the Week 9 tab.
Here are the Week 8 results:
St. Joseph def. Waterloo; Augustana def. Carthage; Notre Dame def. North Carolina; Michigan State def. Michigan; Ohio State def. Penn State; Rutgers def. Illinois; Maryland def. Indiana; Minnesota def. Northwestern; Purdue def. Nebraska; Eagles def. Lions; Titans def. Colts; Saints def. Buccaneers; Cowboys def. Vikings; 49ers def. Bears; Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7 (tiebreaker).