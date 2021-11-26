Kenosha News Football Poll: Michael Cooper emerges from 6-way tie to claim Week 11 title

The Week 11 edition of the Kenosha News Football Poll featured some on-the-money prognosticating.

And that led to a six-way tie atop the standings.

But only one entrant can win, and it was Michael Cooper of Union Grove, an online entrant, who was the closest in the tiebreaker game to earn the victory and the $25 Amazon gift card awarded to the winner each week.

A remarkable six contestants notched 14-1 records in last week's 15-game Football Poll slate, with Cooper, Donald Hiegel of Greenfield, Dan Paura of Kenosha, Peter Kasparek of Kenosha and Mickey Parr of Kenosha doing so via online entry and Jeri Jensen of Kenosha doing so via print entry.

So it came down to the tiebreaker game, which was last week's NFC North battle between the Packers and Vikings in Minneapolis, won by the Vikings, 34-31. Cooper was almost spot on, picking a 34-28 Vikings victory, so he was just three points off the final to claim the Football Poll victory.

Overall, entrants were pretty solid in last week's games. Many picked the Packers to beat the Vikings, so that game tripped up a lot of contestants. Utah's win over Oregon in the college ranks and the Chiefs' win over the Cowboys in NFL play also tripped up some.

Entries for Week 12, also the final week of this season's Football Poll, have already been collected, and the final winner of the season will be announced in the News next week.

Here are the results of last week's games:

Clemson def. Wake Forest; Alabama def. Arkansas; Utah def. Oregon; Purdue def. Northwestern; Penn State def. Rutgers; Iowa def. Illinois; Michigan def. Maryland; Minnesota def. Indiana; Notre Dame def. Georgia Tech; Wisconsin def. Nebraska; Chiefs def. Cowboys; Cardinals def. Seahawks; Ravens def. Bears; Vikings 34, Packers 31 (tiebreaker).

