Kenosha News Football Poll: Ray Nicla wins Week 10 contest via tiebreaker after 3-way tie for first

There was a tie in one of the NFL games in Week 10 of the Kenosha News Football Poll, and there was a three-way tie atop the poll standings themselves.

Ultimately, it was Rich Nicla of Pleasant Prairie who emerged with the victory, along with the $25 Amazon gift card given to the winner each week, after he had the closest prediction in the tiebreaker game.

One of the 15 games listed in last week’s poll, the NFL contest between the Lions and Steelers in Pittsburgh, ended in a tie, so that game was thrown out, with nobody getting a win or a loss.

That reduced the slate of games on the poll to 14, and Nicla, Karen Paura of Kenosha and John Dolnik of Pleasant Prairie, who won the poll in Week 8, all entered online and finished with an 11-3 record.

So it came down to the tiebreaker game, which was the Packers-Seahawks contest on Sunday at Lambeau Field, a 17-0 Packers shutout win. Nicla picked the Packers to win, 23-20, so he was 26 total points off the final score, which just beat out Paura, who predicted a 28-17 Packers win, 28 points off the final.

Dolnik picked the Packers to win 28-23, so he was 34 points off the final score.

The best record among print entries for Week 10 was 10-4, which was accomplished by eight different players, as Barb Smestad, Al Smestad, Jerry Jozwiak, Grey Riley, Debra Anderson, Jackie Krifka, Tom Lovell and Christine Shaw all picked 10 games correctly.

Saturday’s college games last week gave a lot of poll entrants trouble, as many did not correctly predict Baylor’s win over Oklahoma, Mississippi State’s defeat of Auburn and Rutgers’ win over Indiana correctly. Among NFL games, the Vikings’ big road win over the Chargers and the 49ers’ Monday night blowout of the Rams also tripped up many contestants.

This week’s poll is on Page C1 and also ran on Page C1 in Wednesday’s print edition of the News. Additionally, it can be entered online at go.kenoshanews.com/footballpoll by clicking on the Week 11 tab. All entries must be turned in by 3 p.m. today.

The poll will wrap up for the season with next week’s Thanksgiving weekend games.

Here are the results from Week 10:

Washington (Mo.) def. Carthage; Baylor def. Oklahoma; Mississippi State def. Auburn; Michigan def. Penn State; Rutgers def. Indiana; Ohio State def. Purdue; Iowa def. Minnesota; Michigan State def. Maryland; Wisconsin def. Northwestern; Cowboys def. Falcons; Titans def. Saints; Lions tied Steelers (game thrown out); Vikings def. Chargers; 49ers def. Rams; Packers 17, Seahawks 0 (tiebreaker).

