Kenosha News Football Poll: Robert Pozza wins in tiebreaker to claim Week 9 title

The Week 9 slate of 15 games on the Kenosha News Football Poll featured a lot of upsets.

And it came down to a tiebreaker to determine the winner.

Robert Pozza of Kenosha and Dale Pfaff of Kenosha, who both entered online, each went 12-3 in their picks, as did Don Peden of Kenosha, who entered via print.

But it was Pozza who came the closest on the tiebreaker game, which was Sunday’s contest, minus Aaron Rodgers, between the Packers and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs won, 13-7, and Pozza picked a 24-17 Chiefs victory, so he was 21 total points off the final. Peden picked a 31-13 Chiefs win, which was 24 points off the final, while Pfaff picked a 27-18 Chiefs victory, 25 off the final score.

For his victory, Pozza receives the $25 Amazon gift card awarded to each week’s winner.

Last week’s poll was difficult, as Illinois’ upset of Minnesota and Purdue’s upset of Michigan State in Big Ten play were two results that most pickers didn’t see. And in the NFL, the Broncos’ win over the Cowboys and the Titans’ defeat of the Rams, both road upsets, tripped up most contestants.

The Week 10 edition of the Football Poll can be entered on the form in today’s edition and was also in Wednesday’s print edition of the News. Additionally, it is available online at go.kenoshanews.com/footballpoll by clicking on the Week 10 tab. Entries must be turned in by today at 3 p.m.

Here are the results from last week’s poll:

St. Mary’s Springs def. St. Joseph; Carroll def. Carthage; Alabama def. LSU; Ohio State def, Nebraska; Illinois def. Minnesota; Purdue def. Michigan State; Penn State def. Maryland; Iowa def. Northwestern; Michigan def. Indiana; Notre Dame def. Navy; Wisconsin def. Rutgers; Broncos def. Cowboys; Titans def. Rams; Steelers def. Bears; Chiefs 13, Packers 7 (tiebreaker).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0