Kenosha News Football Poll: Sue Bolyard claims Week 7 victory with perfect tiebreaker score

Vegas oddsmakers should’ve asked Kenosha’s Sue Bolyard for her prediction for the final score of Sunday’s game between the Packers and the Washington Football Team, because she was right on the money.

And it earned her the win in Week 7 of the Kenosha News Football Poll.

Bolyard, who entered via print, tied with one other print entrant and five online entrants to go 12-3 in the 15-game slate last week, so it came down to the tiebreaker, which was the game at Lambeau Field between the Packers and Washington.

The Packers won, 24-10, which was exactly the score Bolyard predicted, giving her the win and the $25 Amazon gift card awarded to each week’s winner.

It was very close at the top, as Dennis Chartier of Kenosha, an online participant, also went 12-3 and picked a 27-10 Packers win, just three points off the final score. Patrick Curran of Kenosha, who also entered online, equaled Chartier, as he was 12-3 and just three points off on the tiebreaker with his pick of a 24-13 Packers win.