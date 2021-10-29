Kenosha News Football Poll: Sue Bolyard claims Week 7 victory with perfect tiebreaker score

Vegas oddsmakers should’ve asked Kenosha’s Sue Bolyard for her prediction for the final score of Sunday’s game between the Packers and the Washington Football Team, because she was right on the money.
And it earned her the win in Week 7 of the Kenosha News Football Poll.
Bolyard, who entered via print, tied with one other print entrant and five online entrants to go 12-3 in the 15-game slate last week, so it came down to the tiebreaker, which was the game at Lambeau Field between the Packers and Washington.
The Packers won, 24-10, which was exactly the score Bolyard predicted, giving her the win and the $25 Amazon gift card awarded to each week’s winner.
It was very close at the top, as Dennis Chartier of Kenosha, an online participant, also went 12-3 and picked a 27-10 Packers win, just three points off the final score. Patrick Curran of Kenosha, who also entered online, equaled Chartier, as he was 12-3 and just three points off on the tiebreaker with his pick of a 24-13 Packers win.
David Walbran of Pleasant Prairie played online and got 12 games right, and he was just six points off on the tiebreaker with his prediction of a 27-13 Packers win. And Jack Petersen of Kenosha, a print entrant, also got 12 games right and was 13 points off on the tiebreaker with his pick of a 27-20 Packers win.
Dan Paura and Karen Paura, both of Kenosha, also went 12-3 but were a little further off on their tiebreakers than the other 12-3 contestants.
The game that tripped up most players in Week 7 was Illinois’ Big Ten upset of Penn State in a nine-overtime thriller. In the NFL ranks, many contestants also didn’t foresee the Titans beating the Chiefs and the Bengals defeating the Ravens.
The Week 8 poll is in this edition of the News and also ran in Wednesday’s print edition. It can be entered online at go.kenoshanews.com/footballpoll by clicking on the Week 8 tab.
Here are the results from Week 7 and the winners so far this season:
Week 7 Results
Arrowhead def. Bradford; St. Joseph def. Fall River/Rio; Wheaton def. Carthage; Notre Dame def. USC; Michigan def. Northwestern; Illinois def. Penn State; Minnesota def. Maryland; Wisconsin def. Purdue; Titans def. Chiefs; Bengals def. Ravens; Rams def. Lions; Colts def. 49ers; Saints def. Seahawks; Buccaneers def. Bears; Packers 24, Washington 10 (tiebreaker).
Winners
Week 1: Juanita Barlow
Week 2: Julaine Ospina and Bill Curran
Week 3: Jerry Malzahn
Week 4: Julaine Ospina
Week 5: Juanita Barlow
Week 6: Gerald Riley
Week 7: Sue Bolyard