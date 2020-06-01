Kenosha News Girls Basketball All-Decade Team: Part 2

The 2010s may well go down as the Golden Era of Kenosha County high school girls basketball.
Consider this: The county career scoring record was broken four times in five seasons during the decade, by Shoreland Lutheran's Ellie Harmeyer in the 2014-15 season, Indian Trail's Madie Kaelber in the 2015-16 season, St. Joseph's Sidney Cooks in the 2016-17 season and Shoreland's Chelby Koker in the 2018-19 season.
Koker is the county's all-time leading scorer — girls or boys — and is the only player to surpass 2,000 career points with 2,449.
Add in Christian Life's Brie Tennyson, who ranks ninth, and five members of the 10-player Kenosha News All-Decade Girls Basketball Team — selected by Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson — rank in the top 10 all-time in county scoring.
All 10, in fact, scored at least 1,000 career points, and they each stand out in many areas other than scoring.
If you want to take awards into account, both Cooks and Koker were named first-team All-County four times, joining 2008 Tremper graduate Lindsey Sebetic as the only three girls players to receive that distinction. Additionally, Wilmot's Sarah Vozel, Harmeyer, Kaelber and St. Joseph's Jalah Harris each were named first-team All-County three times during the 2010s.
And if college-level talent is your thing, well, this All-Decade Team has that covered, too. Harmeyer (Belmont), Cooks (Michigan State and Mississippi State) and Koker (Northern Illinois) all reached the NCAA Division I level. Wilmot's Kari Clements (Minot State) played in Division II, Shoreland's Taylor Bahr (Wisconsin Lutheran College) and Kaelber (Carthage) played in Division III and Vozel and Harris played in the NAIA.
There can, however, be only one Player of the Decade. And while this team has several worthy candidates, the choice was pretty clear.
Nobody can match the accolades of Cooks, who was one of the top-rated players in the country at each grade level in high school. She became the first player in county history and just the third girls player in state history to be named a McDonald's All-American in 2017 and that season was also named the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Co-Miss Wisconsin and the Associated Press State Player of the Year.
Not to mention, Cooks led St. Joseph to a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up finish during the 2015-16 season, as the Lancers became just the second girls team in county history — joining Central (then Salem) in 1984 — to reach the WIAA State Tournament.
For those achievements, Cooks is the Player of the Decade.
Capsules on the second five players, in alphabetical order, are below. Capsules on the first five players appeared in Sunday's edition of the News. Each player's senior year is in parentheses. Available statistics are provided and were compiled via records from the News and WisSports.net.
Jalah Harris, St. Joseph (2015-16)
VARSITY STATISTICS
SEASON;GAMES;POINTS;REBOUNDS;ASSISTS;STEALS
2012-13;23;284;219;20;39
2013-14;23;250;180;17;29
2014-15;25;305;188;14;25
2015-16;28;384;218;24;53
Career;99;1,223;805;75;146
Per game;;12.9;8.1;0.8;1.5
Honors: Second-team All-County (2012-13); first-team All-County (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16); first-team All-Metro Classic Conference (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16).
Lowdown: Harris may have been overshadowed by Sidney Cooks during her last three seasons at St. Joseph, but the 6-foot-0 forward was a dependable and consistent performer for four seasons. ... Played in all 99 of St. Joseph's games over her four years, helping the Lancers to a 65-11 mark (.855 winning percentage) over her final three. ... During senior season of 2015-16, helped lead the Lancers to the WIAA Division-4 state title game, joining Central (then Salem) in 1984 as the only girls teams to reach the WIAA State Tournament in county history. ... Is among 18 players to be named first-team All-County three times and was named second-team as a freshman to make it four commendations. ... Her 1,223 career points rank fourth in St. Joseph history behind Cooks, Julie Pignotti and Erin Higgins, and she also grabbed 805 career rebounds. ... Scored 20 or more points six times, including career-high 22 vs. Whitefish Bay Dominican on 2-20-14 and vs. Racine Lutheran in a regional semifinal on 2-28-15. ... Grabbed 10 or more rebounds 23 times, including career-high 21 vs. Christian Life on 2-18-13. ... Played college basketball at NAIA Division II Cardinal Stritch.
Memorable: Cooks was the centerpiece during the Lancers' run to the WIAA Division-4 state title game in 2015-16, but St. Joseph needed all of Harris' contributions, too. She notched 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 67-49 sectional semifinal win over Shoreland on 3-3-16 and 15 points and nine boards in a 61-59 state semifinal win over Marathon on 3-10-16.
Quotable: "Jalah plays huge every night for us. She rebounds, does the little things that a lot of people don't see. She's a team-first person." St. Joseph coach Lynell Collins, after Harris' performance vs. Shoreland in a WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinal win on 3-3-16.
Madie Kaelber, Indian Trail (2015-16)
VARSITY STATISTICS
SEASON;GAMES;POINTS;REBOUNDS;ASSISTS;STEALS
2012-13;23;375;NA;NA;NA
2013-14;21;286;64;55;35
2014-15;23;443;75;45;68
2015-16;23;577;121;78;73
Career;90;1,681;260;178;176
Per game;;18.7;3.9;2.7;2.6
Honors: First-team All-County (2012-13, 2014-15 and 2015-16); second-team All-County (2013-14); second-team All-Southeast Conference (2013-14 and 2014-15); first-team All-Southeast Conference (2014-15 and 2015-16); Southeast Conference Co-Player of the Year (2014-15); Southeast Conference Player of the Year (2015-16); Associated Press All-State honorable mention (2015-16).
Lowdown: Kaelber burst onto the scene as a high-scoring guard as a freshman with the Hawks in 2012-13 and kept right on filling the bucket for four years. She graduated as the county's all-time leading scorer in 2016 with 1,681 career points, which now ranks third in county annals. ... In first three varsity games, scored 21, 26 and 21 points. ... In 90 career varsity games, scored 20 or more points in nearly half of them, totaling 41 times. Also scored 30 or more 13 times and 40 or more three times. ... Scored career-high of 42 twice, against Racine Case on 2-10-15 and against Milwaukee Destiny on 2-22-16, and scored 40 against Racine Case on 1-29-16. ... Averaged 25.1 points per game during senior year. ... Received offers from NCAA Division I and II schools but chose to stay home at Division III Carthage, where she scored 1,075 points over four seasons. Was named second-team All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin in 2016-17 and 2018-19 and first-team All-CCIW in 2017-18 but missed most of senior season in 2019-20 due to injury.
Memorable: Going into a game at Bradford on 2-5-17, Kaelber needed 25 points to surpass Ellie Harmeyer's county girls career scoring record. She scored exactly 25, shaking off a shoulder injury during the Hawks' 51-31 victory and notching the record-breaking point on a free throw with 1:52 left.
Quotable: "At the beginning of the season I didn't even know this was even possible. The record shows that all my hard work has paid off. The credit goes to my team. They've given me a lot of trust this season and allowed me to do things that I've wanted to do. The credit goes to them." Madie Kaelber, after setting what was then the county girls career scoring record.
Chelby Koker, Shoreland Lutheran (2018-19)
VARSITY STATISTICS
SEASON;GAMES;POINTS;REBOUNDS;ASSISTS;STEALS
2015-16;25;495;148;95;63
2016-17;23;450;145;96;37
2017-18;24;727;238;60;82
2018-19;24;777;218;92;70
Career;96;2,449;749;343;252
Per game;;25.5;7.8;3.6;2.6
Honors: First-team All-County (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19); first-team All-Metro Classic Conference (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19); Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year (2017-18 and 2018-19); Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-3 All-State honorable mention (2017-18); Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-3 first-team All-State (2018-19); Associated Press All-State honorable mention (2017-18); Associated Press second-team All-State (2018-19).
Lowdown: In terms of sheer numbers, no player in county history — girls or boys — can match Koker, whose scoring records may never be broken. ... The fearless 5-foot-6 guard is by far and away the girls all-time county career scoring leader with 2,449 points, and her 1,504 points over her junior and senior seasons alone would place her fourth in county history. ... The only player in county history, girls or boys, to surpass 2,000 career points, reaching the mark with a free throw at home vs. St. Joseph on 1-8-19. ... Scored in double figures 65 consecutive times through end of career. ... Scored 20 or more points 66 times — over two-thirds of her games — 30 or more 34 times and 40 or more eight times. ... Broke her own single-game school record with 47 points vs. Waterford on 12-21-17, then matched that total in her final game, vs. Marshall in a WIAA Division-3 sectional semifinal on 2-28-19. ... Also scored 45 points vs. Racine Prairie on 2-2-19 and vs. Racine St. Catherine's on 2-9-19. ... Ranked fourth in the state with 30.3 points per game as a junior in 2017-18 and third with 32.4 points per game as a senior in 2018-19. ... Was more than a scorer, totaling 749 rebounds and 343 assists in career. ... Had 10 or more rebounds 28 times, including career-high 17 three times, and four times had 10 or more assists. ... Pacers went 64-43 (.744 winning percentage) during her four years and between Division-3 and Division-4 reached four regional finals and two sectional semifinals. ... Is playing at NCAA Division I Northern Illinois, where she averaged 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2019-20.
Memorable: In county annals, there's just one player — boys or girls — that can say they scored 2,000 points in high school: Koker. She reached the rarified mark during her senior season, doing it in front of her home crowd with a free throw vs. Joseph on 1-8-19. Koker scored 31 points in the Pacers' 72-33 victory.
Quotable: "She would come in at third and fourth grade, and I’m like, ‘No, why don’t you come to the afternoon camp, where we have the six, seven, eight, nine (grades),’ and she’d be going up against the ninth-graders and taking home trophies after trophies. ... Caylee would come, and then I could see Chelby dribbling the ball around and that kind of thing, and just seeing (her), I’m like, ‘Ooh, that’s going to be fun.’ You can see some kids, they really like that, and they’re gym rats." Shoreland coach Holly Bahr, on Chelby Koker following in the footsteps of older sister Caylee Koker after Chelby reached 2,000 career points.
Brie Tennyson, Christian Life (2011-12)
VARSITY STATISTICS
SEASON;GAMES;POINTS
2008-09;21;158
2009-10;23;319
2010-11;23;383
2011-12;24;440
Career;91;1,300
Per game;;14.3
Honors: Second-team All-County (2009-10); first-team All-County (2010-11 and 2011-12); first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference North Division (2009-10 and 2010-11); first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference South Division (2011-12).
Lowdown: A terrific all-around athlete best know for her dominance as a pitcher in softball, Tennyson racked up a school career record 1,300 points on the hardwood over four years at CLS, which still ranks ninth in county annals. ... Set a single-season school scoring record with 383 points as a junior in 2010-11 and broke that with 440 points as a senior in 2011-12. ... Scored 20 or more points 20 times, including career-high 28 vs. Burlington Catholic Central on 12-9-11. ... Grabbed 17 rebounds vs. St. Joseph on 1-17-12. ... Tallied 26 points in a WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal win over Greendale Martin Luther on 3-9-12. ... Named the Holy Rosary Sports Night Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year in 2012. ... Had a stellar softball career at NAIA Judson University in Elgin, Ill., setting virtually every career pitching record for the Eagles and finishing high up in several career offensive categories, too. Was named Judson's Female Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2016, when she led the Eagles to the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association World Series.
Memorable: In the second-to-last game of her basketball career, Tennyson poured in a game-high 26 points to lead CLS to a 62-51 victory over Greendale Martin Luther in a WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal on 3-9-12.
Quotable: "Brie is the most efficient player I have seen. She scores every way possible. She fills every stat column, every game. A very consistent player." CLS coach Alan Krass, after Tennyson was named first-team All-County as a senior in 2012.
Sarah Vozel, Wilmot (2012-13)
VARSITY STATISTICS
SEASON;GAMES;POINTS;REBOUNDS;ASSISTS;STEALS
2009-10;23;104;39;8;24
2010-11;24;286;196;26;72
2011-12;24;357;254;34;55
2012-13;25;286;195;57;68
Career;96;1,033;684;125;219
Per game;;10.8;7.1;1.3;2.3
Honors: First-team All-County (2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13); first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference (2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13).
Lowdown: The versatile Vozel did everything for the Panthers on the court during her four varsity seasons, averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. ... Became 13th player to be named first-team All-County in three different years and finished with over 1,000 career points (1,033) and 600 career rebounds (684). ... Scored 20 or more points six times, including a career-high 25 against Delavan-Darien on 1-6-12. ... For career, had double-figure rebounds 28 times, including a career-high 17 against Union Grove on 1-26-12. ... Also had six steals in a game four times and seven steals in a game once. ... Value was probably best reflected in Wilmot's win total, which went from seven to 13 to 17 to 22 over four-year varsity career, including a WIAA Division-2 sectional semifinal appearance in 2013. ... Was named the Holy Rosary Sports Night Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year in 2013. ... Played two years of college basketball at NAIA Division II Ashford (Iowa), where she was named the Ashford Female Athlete of the Year in 2014-15, followed by two years at NAIA Division II Saint Xavier in Chicago, where she helped the Cougars to a national runner-up finish in 2016-17. ... Now coaches with the Wilmot women's basketball and football programs.
Memorable: Maybe she didn't have her most eye-popping numbers (five points, nine rebounds), but it's fitting that Vozel's impact on the team resulted in a 64-60 victory over Stoughton in a WIAA Division-2 regional final on 3-2-13 of her senior year.
Quotable: "Sarah has shown great leadership over the past three years. Sarah is that rare player that can lead by example and by talking. Her teammates respect how hard she plays the game, and they know if she is telling them to do something or pushing them to work harder, that she is going to be doing it with them." Wilmot coach Keiya Square, in his Holy Rosary Sports Night nomination letter for Vozel.
