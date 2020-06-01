Kenosha News Girls Basketball All-Decade Team: Part 2

Chelby Koker, Shoreland Lutheran (2018-19)

Lowdown: In terms of sheer numbers, no player in county history — girls or boys — can match Koker, whose scoring records may never be broken. ... The fearless 5-foot-6 guard is by far and away the girls all-time county career scoring leader with 2,449 points, and her 1,504 points over her junior and senior seasons alone would place her fourth in county history. ... The only player in county history, girls or boys, to surpass 2,000 career points, reaching the mark with a free throw at home vs. St. Joseph on 1-8-19. ... Scored in double figures 65 consecutive times through end of career. ... Scored 20 or more points 66 times — over two-thirds of her games — 30 or more 34 times and 40 or more eight times. ... Broke her own single-game school record with 47 points vs. Waterford on 12-21-17, then matched that total in her final game, vs. Marshall in a WIAA Division-3 sectional semifinal on 2-28-19. ... Also scored 45 points vs. Racine Prairie on 2-2-19 and vs. Racine St. Catherine's on 2-9-19. ... Ranked fourth in the state with 30.3 points per game as a junior in 2017-18 and third with 32.4 points per game as a senior in 2018-19. ... Was more than a scorer, totaling 749 rebounds and 343 assists in career. ... Had 10 or more rebounds 28 times, including career-high 17 three times, and four times had 10 or more assists. ... Pacers went 64-43 (.744 winning percentage) during her four years and between Division-3 and Division-4 reached four regional finals and two sectional semifinals. ... Is playing at NCAA Division I Northern Illinois, where she averaged 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2019-20.