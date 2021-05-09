Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament qualifying begins Monday

For the first time in two years, bowlers will be setting up on the lanes for qualifying Monday night in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.

This year’s tournament, the 57th annual, is back after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held in its entirety at Sheridan Lanes, and qualifying will run Monday through Friday.

The finals then begin Sunday and will conclude on Friday, May 21. Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m. each night of qualifying week and finals week.

Per usual, the tournament features four divisions, the Men’s Division, the Senior Men’s Division (age 50 and up), the Super Senior Men’s Division (age 62 and up) and the Women’s Division. The qualifying format will feature eight games across 16 lanes for the Men’s and Senior Men’s divisions, also eight games across 16 lanes for the Women’s Division and six games across 12 lanes for the Super Senior Men’s Division.

From qualifying, 16 bowlers will advance to the finals in the Men’s and Senior Men’s divisions. The number of bowlers advancing from qualifying in the Women’s and Super Senior Men’s divisions will be determined by the number of entries.

