Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament qualifying begins Monday
Match Game Bowling Tournament

BOWLING FINALS FRIDAY

Lennie Boresch Jr., center, gets a high-five from Jason Griffin, right, after bowling a 300 game during the Men’s Division finals of the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament in 2019. After last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 57th annual tournament will begin Monday at Sheridan Lanes with the first night of qualifying.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

For the first time in two years, bowlers will be setting up on the lanes for qualifying Monday night in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament.

This year’s tournament, the 57th annual, is back after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held in its entirety at Sheridan Lanes, and qualifying will run Monday through Friday.

The finals then begin Sunday and will conclude on Friday, May 21. Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m. each night of qualifying week and finals week.

Per usual, the tournament features four divisions, the Men’s Division, the Senior Men’s Division (age 50 and up), the Super Senior Men’s Division (age 62 and up) and the Women’s Division. The qualifying format will feature eight games across 16 lanes for the Men’s and Senior Men’s divisions, also eight games across 16 lanes for the Women’s Division and six games across 12 lanes for the Super Senior Men’s Division.

From qualifying, 16 bowlers will advance to the finals in the Men’s and Senior Men’s divisions. The number of bowlers advancing from qualifying in the Women’s and Super Senior Men’s divisions will be determined by the number of entries.

Two entries are allowed per person per division, and a one-game roll-off will be used to determine finals qualifying in the event of a tie.

Defending champs

If he enters, Ben Betchkal will go into this year’s tournament as the defending Men’s Division champion after capturing his fourth Men’s title at Guttormsen Recreation Center in 2019.

Rich Beltoya won his third consecutive Senior Men’s Division title in the 56th annual tournament at GRC in 2019, while Courtney Wolf captured her third Women’s Division crown and Sergio Elia won his first Super Senior Men’s Division title.

