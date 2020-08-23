Kenosha Series comes to an end

And that’s a wrap.
After the Kenosha Kingfish organization worked for months with the Northwoods League and local health authorities to plan some type of season at Simmons Field this summer, the Kingfish concluded their 26-game Kenosha Series with the K-Town Bobbers on Saturday with an 8-5 victory.
Other than one game that was postponed due to precautionary reasons after a player came in contact with somebody exposed to COVID-19 — no players or anyone related to the organization tested positive in that incident — the season went on as planned and all 26 games were completed.
The players seemingly had no problems adapting to the safety protocols they were required to follow.
“I don’t really think there was an issue,” first-year Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said Sunday morning in a phone interview. “It was amazing how quickly everyone kind of adapted to the new protocols and the guidelines that were put in place. After a couple games, everything just felt normal and everyone kind of got used to everything. It was cool to see, and I think it was really awesome for the fans just to have that for a month, to come out and see some baseball.”
They also saw the Kingfish take charge of the series with a huge August surge.
After the Bobbers took an 8-7 series lead by winning the first two games of the month, the Kingfish tied a team record with eight straight wins to secure the series victory. Kenosha won 10 of the last 12 games and finished with a 17-9 edge overall.
“Our team was very tight-knit, and I think once we got to kind of that midway point in the series, by that time our team was just very close and very together,” Porcaro said. “It felt like every time we showed up to the park we didn’t really think we were going to lose, and that’s kind of how the guys felt the rest of the way out.”
The key to Kenosha’s torrid stretch was a pitching staff that finished with a team ERA of 4.21.
“We just got really, really good starting pitching,” Porcaro said. “I think that was the key, because at that time in the series our offense still wasn’t swinging the bats all that well. Once we were 7-8, I would say those next five games, our starting pitching just carried us, because we didn’t really swing the bats that well that weekend, but we came away with like three or four wins.
“Our starting pitching was definitely the key, and then after that weekend our offense kind of picked it up the last two weekends and we just kind of had all facets of the game working at that point.”
Local standouts
Several Kenosha County products helped propel Kenosha’s pitching staff to its strong finish.
Wilmot graduate Kyle Gendron (3.33 ERA in 27 innings), Tremper graduate Keith Kutzler (2-0, 0.71 ERA in 12.2 innings) and Tremper graduate Jacob DeLabio (three saves, 19 strikeouts in 14.2 innings) all posted solid numbers for the Kingfish.
On Saturday, Kutzler got the win, allowing a run on four hits with six strikeouts in six innings. DeLabio struck out the side in the ninth for the save.
Tremper graduate Mitchell Buban, meanwhile, wrapped up a strong season at the plate with a two-run double in the sixth for Kenosha’s final runs of the night. Buban finished with a series-leading 18 RBI.
‘A fun summer’
On Sunday morning, Porcaro also reflected on his first season at the helm. It won’t be forgotten.
“For as abnormal of a season as it could’ve been, it went great,” Porcaro said. “It’s kind of crazy. I was just telling the coaching staff (Saturday), I’m like, ‘Man, it feels like we just started this thing and had our first practice, and now here we are the last day of the year and you’re going through all the memories from the season, telling stories and just kind of taking a trip down memory lane.’ It goes quick.
“As long as it can get — and I know it wasn’t a normal year where you’re playing for two-and-a-half-months — but a little over a month playing the same team 26 times at the same place, that can get a bit tedious. But it went by super fast. I told the guys at the end of the game (Saturday), I appreciate them coming out here. I know it wasn’t a normal experience, but we had a blast with them and they had a blast with us.
“We had a really good time, and nobody really wanted it to end. Sometimes you get that, at the end of a long summer season where guys are ready to get going. I don’t think our team really wanted to leave. I think that’s a good sign of positive things that happened. It was a fun summer, without a doubt.”
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
Kingfish Big Al ribbon dancing.jpg
Kingfish Bobber on the zipline.jpg
Kingfish fans plaque.jpg
Kingfish 2020 Bobbers shirt.jpg
Kingfish 2020 Drew Wiegman ribbon dance.jpg
Kingfish 2020 dueling mascots.jpg
Kingfish 2020 King Elvis on the field.jpg
Kingfish 2020 socially distanced fans.jpg
Kingfish 2020 the K-Town Bobber mascot.jpg
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
Kingfish 2020 mask T-shirt.jpg
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Kingfish 2020 Rex Davenport with Bobbers mascot.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!