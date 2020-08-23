Kenosha Series comes to an end

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And that’s a wrap.

After the Kenosha Kingfish organization worked for months with the Northwoods League and local health authorities to plan some type of season at Simmons Field this summer, the Kingfish concluded their 26-game Kenosha Series with the K-Town Bobbers on Saturday with an 8-5 victory.

Other than one game that was postponed due to precautionary reasons after a player came in contact with somebody exposed to COVID-19 — no players or anyone related to the organization tested positive in that incident — the season went on as planned and all 26 games were completed.

The players seemingly had no problems adapting to the safety protocols they were required to follow.

“I don’t really think there was an issue,” first-year Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said Sunday morning in a phone interview. “It was amazing how quickly everyone kind of adapted to the new protocols and the guidelines that were put in place. After a couple games, everything just felt normal and everyone kind of got used to everything. It was cool to see, and I think it was really awesome for the fans just to have that for a month, to come out and see some baseball.”

They also saw the Kingfish take charge of the series with a huge August surge.