Kenosha Series draws to a close

The 26-game Northwoods League Kenosha Series between the Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers concludes Saturday at Simmons Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
With two games left entering Friday night’s game, which ended too late to be included in this edition, the Kingfish had already wrapped up the Kenosha Series title with a 15-9 edge over the Bobbers.
The Bobbers actually held an 8-7 lead in the series at one point, but the Kingfish ripped off an eight-game winning streak to surge to the series victory. That also tied the team record of eight straight wins established by the 2015 squad that won the NWL title.
K-Town finally snapped Kenosha’s streak on Thursday night, overcoming a 3-0 first-inning deficit for an 8-5 victory. Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee) went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI for the Bobbers.
Here are some other series notes entering this weekend’s final group of games:
South side pride
Tremper baseball coach John Matera must be a big fan of the series, because the Kingfish have four Tremper graduates on their roster in pitchers Keith Kutzler (Carthage), Jacob DeLabio (Carthage) and Dante Guarascio (Carthage) and infielder Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee).
Entering the weekend, Kutzler, DeLabio and Guarascio had combined for 23 strikeouts, a 4.67 ERA and two saves over 12 total appearances, one start. Entering Friday’s game, Buban was third on the team in batting average (.282), second in at-bats (71), first in hits (20), tied for first in home runs (three), first in RBI (15) and third in on-base percentage (.440).
Dominance on the bump
Entering play Friday, Kingfish starting pitcher Mike Edwards (UW-Milwaukee) led the series in innings pitched with 30.2.
Edwards made his final start of the season on Wednesday, allowing three runs (all earned) on eight hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. It was the second straight game in which he recorded eight strikeouts. Edwards had a series-leading 28 strikeouts entering play Friday.
He finished with a 4-1 record.
Racking up ribeyes
Kingfish catcher Jake Thelen (UW-Milwaukee) had 13 RBI entering play Friday and during a 7-2 Kenosha win on Aug. 13 drove in five runs.
It was the first five-RBI game for the Kingfish since Marty Bechina and Evan McDonald did it against the Rockford Rivets in 2018.
All-Star candidates
The NWL will announce its virtual All-Star Team on Sunday.
The Kingfish have five All-Star candidates in starting pitchers Edwards and Kyle Gendron (Winona State), catchers Thelen and George Rosales (Farleigh Dickinson) and Buban.
Gendron is a former Wilmot standout and with Buban gives the Kingfish two All-Star candidates who hail from Kenosha County.
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
Kingfish Big Al ribbon dancing.jpg
Kingfish Bobber on the zipline.jpg
Kingfish fans plaque.jpg
Kingfish 2020 Bobbers shirt.jpg
Kingfish 2020 Drew Wiegman ribbon dance.jpg
Kingfish 2020 dueling mascots.jpg
Kingfish 2020 King Elvis on the field.jpg
Kingfish 2020 socially distanced fans.jpg
Kingfish 2020 the K-Town Bobber mascot.jpg
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
Kingfish 2020 mask T-shirt.jpg
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Kingfish 2020 Rex Davenport with Bobbers mascot.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!