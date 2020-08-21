Kenosha Series draws to a close

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 26-game Northwoods League Kenosha Series between the Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers concludes Saturday at Simmons Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

With two games left entering Friday night’s game, which ended too late to be included in this edition, the Kingfish had already wrapped up the Kenosha Series title with a 15-9 edge over the Bobbers.

The Bobbers actually held an 8-7 lead in the series at one point, but the Kingfish ripped off an eight-game winning streak to surge to the series victory. That also tied the team record of eight straight wins established by the 2015 squad that won the NWL title.

K-Town finally snapped Kenosha’s streak on Thursday night, overcoming a 3-0 first-inning deficit for an 8-5 victory. Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee) went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI for the Bobbers.

Here are some other series notes entering this weekend’s final group of games:

South side pride