Kenosha Series notebook: An even battle so far

Nobody knew what to expect when it was announced that this season’s Northwoods League schedule in Kenosha would consist of two teams playing each other 26 times.
The Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers were happy just to be playing again. Both teams just didn’t want to, as Bobbers manager Donnie Scott said, play the Washington Generals to the other team’s Harlem Globetrotters.
So far, that hasn’t been the case.
Through 12 games going into Thursday’s doubleheader, which ended too late to be included in this edition, the teams were dead even at 6-6.
With two weekends left, including this weekend, fans at Simmons Field have been treated to competitive baseball.
“I think everyone kind of came into this and was like, ‘Oh, how is this going to work, playing the same team 26 times?’” Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said Wednesday at the ballpark. “But to be honest, it’s gone really smooth and it’s been a lot of fun coming to the park and playing against those guys. I think it’s cool for guys on each side, they kind of get a crack at each other a lot.
“We were talking with our hitters early last week. Their pitchers have been throwing good against us and beating us pretty good, but you still have 14 more game to try to get it back. So it’s a good opportunity for everybody and I think it’s worked out really well.”
Bobbers infielder Justice Bigbie won the NWL MVP award last summer with the Madison Mallards. He was batting a robust .449 (22-for-49) entering play Thursday and said players on both teams have adjusted to the unique schedule.
“It’s kind of weird playing the same team every game,” Bigbie said. “But I think it’s pretty cool. Everyone’s really cool with each other. We kind of realize this is kind of unfamiliar times, and I think everyone from both teams, they’ve handled it really well. I think they’re doing a good job. Everyone’s just playing to get ready, get the reps, get out there and play some baseball.”
And while both teams battle to come out on top in the Kenosha Series, player development and safety — the top objective in any endeavor these days — remain the priorities.
“Everybody’s getting along,” Scott said. “Our staffs are getting along. It’s been really, really good, in my opinion. Everybody wants to win and everything, but right now, with this whole situation, I think the most important thing that we can concentrate on is their development and their health and staying safe. That’s what we’re going to do.
“In the end, I think it would be really neat if we all end up tied, 13-13, and we shake hands and go home.”
Game on
The series continued with Thursday’s doubleheader after Wednesday’s scheduled doubleheader was postponed.
According to Kingfish Chief Operating Office Conor Caloia, a player came in contact with somebody that was exposed to COVID-19. Though Caloia said no players from either team or anybody related to the organizations had tested positive, a result on the player in question was not received by game-time Wednesday, so the team chose to take precautionary measures and postpone the doubleheader.
Shortly after cancellation, though, Caloia said the team received a negative result, allowing the resumption of play Thursday.
The first game was a continuation of Sunday’s game, which was halted by rain in the top of the third inning.
The waiting game
Many of the players in the Kenosha Series and throughout other NWL pods this summer have been placed in something of a baseball purgatory.
Their college seasons were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and their futures are uncertain. So right now, they’re just playing baseball and getting reps.
The goal of summer collegiate players is to improve and gain exposure for pro baseball. To be eligible for the Major League Baseball Draft, typically held each June, players must have completed their junior or senior years at a four-year college and be at least 21 years old or must have been in junior college, regardless of how many years they’ve completed.
But with the draft shortened to a meager five rounds this year, down from 40, a large pool of players drifted into the summer undrafted or unsigned with nowhere to play.
The entire future of minor league baseball, which is out of commission this summer, remains uncertain. So the players in Kenosha and elsewhere this season are playing ball without knowing where they’re headed, at least until they return to college in whatever capacity that is.
“I think if somebody’s in summer ball right now, they want to really, really be here,” Scott said. “Otherwise it’s too easy to sit at home and go to the beach and that type of thing. The kids that are here right now, they’re doing everything right. They’ve been asked to do a lot. They’re sacrificing a lot. I have no concerns about whether a kid wants to be here or not.”
I do
It’s been a memorable summer for Porcaro.
The Racine native, who graduated from Burlington in 2010 and went on to a standout baseball career at UW-Milwaukee, is in his first season managing the Kingfish as he pursues a career in coaching.
But that’s only the second-biggest milestone for him this summer.
Last Friday, July 31, Porcaro got married. He was back with the team the next day with blessings from his wife, Sydney.
“The date was already set before I took the job, so I wasn’t going to have any chance of moving that,” Porcaro said. “It worked out. I was actually here the night after. She knows how much I love baseball, and she was willing to let me come down the day after and be with the guys again.
“Everyone asked me about that, ‘You taking a honeymoon?’ I said, ‘Yeah, here.’ So we’re kind of postponing that. It’s at the ballpark with the Fish.”
Series notes
In addition to alumnus Porcaro in the dugout, the teams feature seven UW-Milwaukee players. The Bobbers have sophomore-to-be infielder Marcus Cline, senior-to-be catcher Jack Kraus and junior-to-be relief pitcher Any Neu. The Kingfish have senior-to-be infielder and Tremper graduate Mitchell Buban, junior-to-be catcher Jack Thelen, redshirt senior-to-be relief pitcher Matt DeYoung and senior-to-be starting pitcher Mike Edwards.
The Kingfish have stolen 17 bases entering Thursday, with a success rate of 77 percent. Infielder Evan Albrecht (Purdue) leads the series with six steals.
The Bobbers pitching staff has been superb, limiting the Kingfish to a .217 batting average entering Thursday. K-Town pitchers had struck out 117 Kingfish batters to 83 hits and 60 walks over 103.1 innings pitched.
The Bobbers had 22 extra-base hits and had outscored the Kingfish, 79-62, entering Thursday. Jordan Schulefand (Richmond), Brett Harris (Gonzaga), Thomas Rudinsky (Montana State-Billings) and Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist) each had two homers for K-Town. Buban was the only Kingfish player with two homers.
Entering Thursday, K-Town closer Anthony DeFrancesco (Arizona Christian) had not allowed a run in the series. He had 10 strikeouts and had allowed just two hits over six innings in five relief appearances.
Kai Murphy (Oregon State) has been a two-way presence for the Kingfish. On the mound, the left-hander had made three appearances entering Thursday, including a start, with a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings pitched. Also an outfielder, Murphy was batting .250 (8-for-32) with three doubles and eight RBI, which was tied for the team lead.
The series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook page. A webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.
