Kenosha Series notebook: An even battle so far

Nobody knew what to expect when it was announced that this season’s Northwoods League schedule in Kenosha would consist of two teams playing each other 26 times.

The Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers were happy just to be playing again. Both teams just didn’t want to, as Bobbers manager Donnie Scott said, play the Washington Generals to the other team’s Harlem Globetrotters.

So far, that hasn’t been the case.

Through 12 games going into Thursday’s doubleheader, which ended too late to be included in this edition, the teams were dead even at 6-6.

With two weekends left, including this weekend, fans at Simmons Field have been treated to competitive baseball.

“I think everyone kind of came into this and was like, ‘Oh, how is this going to work, playing the same team 26 times?’” Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro said Wednesday at the ballpark. “But to be honest, it’s gone really smooth and it’s been a lot of fun coming to the park and playing against those guys. I think it’s cool for guys on each side, they kind of get a crack at each other a lot.