Kenosha team wins Little League tourney

The Kenosha Baseball Red 12U team won the Little League Classic over the weekend at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.

The event was a Little League 12-U Tournament/All-Star Team championship that featured 42 teams in five age brackets. The Kenosha team beat Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s team, 6-5, in the championship game.

Here are highlights from each of Kenosha’s games:

KENOSHA 29,

WILSON PREMIER 2Kenosha was led offensively by Dominic Santarelli, Eli Koslica and Mia Kozak, who each had two hits. Zach Rizzo hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth inning, leading the team with five RBI in the game. Carson Kunst and Connor Schmitz each pitched two strong innings, combining for eight strikeouts. Carson Tanke led the defense, making a great catch in left field in the fourth inning to prevent runs from scoring.

KENOSHA 4, WOODSTOCK HEAT 1Kozak led things off with a solo homer and pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Rizzo led the team with two hits in two plate appearances, while Berkley Kuiper and Christian Brazill each collected an RBI. Sam Aulozzi and Brazill were strong on the mound, striking out six batters during their four innings of work.