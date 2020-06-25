Kenosha team wins Little League tourney

The Kenosha Baseball Red 12U team won the Little League Classic over the weekend at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.
The event was a Little League 12-U Tournament/All-Star Team championship that featured 42 teams in five age brackets. The Kenosha team beat Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s team, 6-5, in the championship game.
Here are highlights from each of Kenosha’s games:
KENOSHA 29,
WILSON PREMIER 2Kenosha was led offensively by Dominic Santarelli, Eli Koslica and Mia Kozak, who each had two hits. Zach Rizzo hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth inning, leading the team with five RBI in the game. Carson Kunst and Connor Schmitz each pitched two strong innings, combining for eight strikeouts. Carson Tanke led the defense, making a great catch in left field in the fourth inning to prevent runs from scoring.
KENOSHA 4, WOODSTOCK HEAT 1Kozak led things off with a solo homer and pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Rizzo led the team with two hits in two plate appearances, while Berkley Kuiper and Christian Brazill each collected an RBI. Sam Aulozzi and Brazill were strong on the mound, striking out six batters during their four innings of work.
KENOSHA 5, BROOKFIELD BRAVES 1 (SEMIFINALS)Kenosha opened up the scoring in the first inning when Santarelli hit a solo homer. He went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the team offensively. Charley Craig went 1-for-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. Jack Schmitz led things off on the pitcher’s mound, providing two scoreless innings of work, striking out two batters and allowing just one hit. Kozak, Kunst and Brazill combined to pitch the next four innings, striking out eight.
KENOSHA 5, BURR RIDGE BRAVES 5 (CHAMPIONSHIP)
In the first inning, Kenosha got things started when Rizzo hit a two-run single to left. Rizzo also started on the mound, going two shutout innings with a strikeout. The defense came up big in the second inning to stop traffic on the bases, then — trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth — Kenosha took the lead for good. Kozak, Rizzo and Aulozzi all reached base and scored during the inning, with Aulozzi notching a key RBI. Rizzo led the team in hitting, going 2-for-2.
Aulozzi, Craig and Ethan Karmann led the defense, while Kozak came in for 1.2 innings of work on the mound and shut the Braves down, including a pair of strikeouts. Santarelli came to the mound in the fifth to close the door on the Braves, pitching the final two innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out two batters. He induced the last batter of the game to ground out to Kozak at short to secure the championship.
