PLEASANT PRAIRIE — It was a major test against one of the better teams in the state.

And the Kenosha Thunder passed with flying colors.

Much like they've been doing all season, and especially the last month or so.

The fourth-seeded Thunder held off a late Arrowhead comeback Friday night at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex to knock off the fifth-seeded Warhawks, 5-4, in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship tilt.

Kenosha's reward is a doozy, though.

Now the Thunder must travel to the Ponds of Brookfield Tuesday night to take on the top-seeded Brookfield Stars at 8 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.

"It was a hard-fought game, with Arrowhead battling back in the third period, but Kenosha was able to hold them off for a win," Thunder representative Jesse Seidman said. "The stands were packed for Kenosha, with a large student section and a great playoff atmosphere. The Thunder’s next game will be against the Brookfield Stars in Brookfield on Tuesday, who beat the Thunder 3-2 in overtime in their last meeting."

The Thunder (16-6) opened the game with two quick goals in the first 2:18, first from Indian Trail senior Liam von Elm-McKenna (assisted by Central senior Sam Ellefson, then an unassisted goal from Lakeview senior Lucas Eloft made it 2-0.

Arrowhead answered with two goals to tie things at 2-2 at the 13:36 mark of the first period.

Central senior Tyler Shike capped the first period with an unassisted goal to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead after one period.

Kenosha was able to build on the lead in the second period, as Tremper senior Jake Schulte scored on an assist from Eltoft and von Elm-McKenna at the 8:24 mark to make it 4-2.

The third period wasn't short on drama, as Arrowhead turned up the intensity and almost came back for the victory.

Gabe Tourtillot scored a power-play goal to cut the Thunder lead to 4-3 early in the third, but Kenosha responded.

With the teams back at even strength, Central junior Dylan Kozak put the game on ice at the 11:12 mark with an unassisted goal. Arrowhead tacked on a goal to cut it to 5-4 with less than a minute to play in regulation, but the Thunder held on for the huge victory in front of the loud home crowd.

Indian Trail senior goalie Zach Mitchell finished with 27 saves, and the Thunder out-shot Arrowhead, 45-31.

Thunder head coach Joe Trifone was more than pleased with his team's performance.

"A very good team win today, we keep progressing as a group, which is exciting knowing we haven't peaked yet," Trifone said. "I thought Liam McKenna played a masterful game tonight, Tyler Shike with a huge goal after returning from injury, Jake Schulte played well and Dylan Kozak's goal was huge. Sam Ellefson and Henry Pratt played key roles tonight. Back to work now for Brookfield.”

Kenosha Thunder 5, Arrowhead 4

0:28 Kenosha - Liam von Elm McKenna (Senior, Indian Trail) assisted by Sam Ellefson (Senior, Central) [Even Strength]

2:18 Kenosha - Lucas Eltoft (Senior, Lakeview) unassisted [Even Strength]

9:38 Arrowhead – Jack McKenna assisted by Andrew Catalano [Power Play]

13:36 Arrowhead – Gabe Tourtillott assisted by William Hess [Even Strength]

15:00 Kenosha – Tyler Shike (Senior, Central) unassisted [Even Strength)]

Period 2:

8:24 Kenosha – Jake Schulte (Senior, Tremper) assisted by Lucas Eltoft (Senior, Lakeview) and Liam von Elm McKenna (Senior, Indian Trail) [Even Strength)]

Period 3:

4:34 Arrowhead – Gabe Tourtillott assisted by Jack McKenna [Power Play]

11:12 Kenosha – Dylan Kozak (Junior, Central) unassisted [Even Strength]

16:06 Arrowhead – Landon Kesy-Haren assisted by Andrew Catalano [Even Strength]

Total Shots: Kenosha 45, Arrowhead 31

Kenosha Goalie: Zach Mitchell (Senior, Indian Trail) – 27 saves