Kenosha United FC to debut for 2022-23 Premier Arena Soccer League season

Kenosha will be home to a Premier Arena Soccer League franchise, starting in the 2022-23 season.

In a recent press release, team owner Franco Tenuta announced that Kenosha United FC will join the PASL next season. The PASL is currently completing its 2021-22 season.

Founded in 1997, the PASL is an adult indoor soccer league. According to its website, it's the largest indoor/arena soccer league in the world.

PASL teams play in regional competition, with the top teams in each region competing in an international final. The PASL typically runs a winter league from December through March and a summer league from May through July.

The PASL includes teams from Milwaukee, the Brew City Legends, and Chicago, the Chicago Mustangs, so Kenosha United will provide another team between those organizations.

According to the team's press release, Tenuta, who previously worked at AT&T and IBM for 30 years, is currently employed by the Kenosha Unified School District as the district's translator/interpreter. A 55-year old native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tenuta holds a United States Soccer Federation D coaching license and previously coached for Racine's Ace Soccer Club and Kenosha's Red Star Soccer Club.

"We are thrilled to be part of the PASL, which has a long history of providing exciting, enjoyable and affordable indoor soccer entertainment to communities across the nation," Tenuta said in the release. "We are pleased to bring professional soccer to the City of Kenosha and thank the PASL and Commissioner (Kevin) Milliken for this great opportunity."

Kenosha United will be coached by Mark Litton, who according to the release is one of the most sought-after goalkeeper coaches in professional arena soccer and international futsal, which is a form of soccer played indoors on a hard court.

Litton, a standout goalkeeper in his playing days at UW-Parkside who graduated from the school in 1989, brings 16 years of coaching experience in multiple indoor soccer leagues, including 10 years as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Wave, where he helped the team win three Major Indoor Soccer League championships. Litton also spent one year with the Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Rampage of the Major Arena Soccer League and, most recently, three years with the St Louis Ambush of the MASL.

Litton also spent the last two seasons with the Brew City Legends and this past season with the Cincinnati Swerve of MASL2. This past summer, he was an assistant coach with the U.S. women’s 6-a-side national team, winning the inaugural WMF Women’s 6-a-side World Cup in Kiev, Ukraine.

“The Kenosha soccer community has had a long history of producing so many great soccer players who have gone on to have successful high school and college careers, but, until now, many of those players have had a difficult time finding a pathway to the professional level," Litton said in the release. "With the partnership I now have developed with Franco Tenuta and his family and the creation of the Kenosha United FC PASL indoor soccer team, we can now provide a pathway to the pros for the many talented players in and around the Kenosha area.

"After growing up in Racine and attending UW-Parkside in Kenosha, it makes me extremely happy and proud to finally be able to come back home to coach with Kenosha United FC.”

Kenosha United's home field will be the Sturtevant Sportsplex, located at 10116 Stellar Ave. in Sturtevant, just south of Highway 20 and east of I-94.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0