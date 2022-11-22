Kenosha's own Melvin Gordon was cut from the Denver Broncos, but is his career over?

Say it ain't so, Kenosha.

Not our beloved son Melvin Gordon.

Perhaps the greatest athlete to ever come out of Kenosha County this side of Alan Ameche, Gordon dazzled us with his blazing speed and power for the Kenosha Bradford Red Devils.

From 2006 to 2010, Gordon wreaked havoc on the Southeast Conference, earning the Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch as the best running back in the state of Wisconsin as a senior.

Then, it was on to the Wisconsin Badgers, where Gordon broke more records and landed within the school's all-time rushing top 10, sitting at fourth with 4,915 yards, behind Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and Montee Ball.

In fact, Gordon had the most yards by far in a single season with 2,587 in 2014, including the highest single-game performance (408) on a snowy November night against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium.

The most fun I've probably had as a Badgers fan in the last 20 years was during Gordon's run, when big names like Russell Wilson, JJ Watt, Ball and James White were all there, and Wilson and company knocked off Michigan State, 42-34, in a barnburner of a Big Ten Championship game.

Gordon has always been a joy to watch, and it carried over to the 2015 NFL Draft, where he was taken in the first round and went on to make two Pro Bowls for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before spending the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

I'm really sorry I've taken this long to get to the point, but I couldn't simply just sit here and lead with the fact that Gordon, 29, was cut from the Broncos Monday because of a fatal fifth fumble of the season - this time at the 1-yard line in what would've been a touchdown.

That's right, five, count 'em, FIVE, fumbles this season in only 10 games.

On Sunday, Gordon's first down run would've kept a drive alive, but he fumbled, forcing the Broncos to settle for a field goal.

A potential 14-7 halftime lead was only 10-7.

The Raiders went on to win in overtime, and the first time the Broncos played the Raiders this season, a fumble by Gordon was picked up the Raiders and returned for a touchdown.

So, yes, Gordon, has a fumbling problem.

However, he still has his speed and explosiveness, I believe, and certainly a good amount of power for goal-line usage.

Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions and his 11 rushing touchdowns this season, and not many total rushing yards, show there is still value in strong, powerful, short-yardage backs.

In fact, Gordon amassed 20 touchdowns in 31 games in the previous two seasons with the Broncos.

I think this is the best thing that could've happened to the Kenosha native, who continues to come back home as much as possible to help the community.

The Broncos are terrible, 3-7 this season, and their offense is atrocious.

I'm not sure a prime Gordon would've run for more than 4 yards per carry this season, with this Broncos' O-line, plus the fact Russell Wilson has forgotten how to play quarterback about half of the season.

Gordon was running for a career-low 3.5 yard per carry, but he still was putting up solid receiving yards and 8.9 yards per reception, his third-best as a pro.

While Gordon may not be the same player we saw in 2018 with the Chargers (14 total TD, 1,400 total yards, 5.1 ypc), he is far from washed up, even at age 29, which used to be considered done for running backs.

But put Gordon in a good offense for once in his career, I mean a REALLY good offense, and see what happens.

If making the postseason is a barometer for being on a good team, poor Melvin has been one, yes, one, good team in his eight-year career. He's only made it to the playoffs once.

I imagine, once he clears waivers, other NFL teams will put in claims for him, so here's my list of destinations for Gordon, places I hope will save his career:

1. Green Bay Packers

Melvin, come back home, buddy. We miss you. With the Packers cutting Kylin Hill and potentially letting Aaron Jones walk either after this season or in 2024, Gordon could be the kind of low-key addition that provides depth and can still win you a game or two if your top guy is injured. And if he needs to be the starter, he's shown this season a few times he's still capable of messing around and supassing 100 scrimmage yards with a couple touchdowns in one game.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Who knows more about innovative offense than Andy Reid?

The guy puts new "boy wonder" coaches like Kyle Shanahan, Josh McVeigh and others to shame with his mix of the deep passing game, West Coast-style short passes and constant committee of backs, all of which can catch out of the backfield. Gordon would shore up the Chiefs' short-yardage game, and he can still take the football to the house on screens. With the spacing allowed the Chiefs because of the threat of Patrick Mahomes and double teams to Travis Kelce, I can see plenty of daylight for Melvin.

3. Buffalo Bills

Again, can you name one running back on the Bills?

I can't, either.

Devin Singletary, James Cook and I don't know who else are pretty much just "guys" in the NFL, and Gordon would provide great depth and another proven goal-line runner.

Let's get this man a dang Super Bowl, please. I strongly feel the Bills will either win it all or at least get to the Super Bowl in February.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

I'm convinced Nick Sirianni just doesn't like Miles Sanders, or something, because he's amazing and never gets to touch the ball.

They are going to realize sooner or later that if Jalen Hurts keeps running with the football, his name is going to describe his life.

And Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, really??? These are all small backs, not short-yardage backs, and Hurts can only do so much, because he needs to stay healthy.

Bring in a veteran workhorse/power back like Gordon to diversify the goal-line offense.

Melvin deserves to be a on a good team, geez

So, there you have it, folks.

It took me 30 seconds watching Broncos highlights Sunday to see Gordon's burst, instincts and power are still very much there.

A change of scenery should work wonders, pair him with a fumble coaching guru and get this man on a winning football team, something he deserves after eight beautiful years of an NFL career.

Gordon has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns and has 8,929 total yards and 69 total touchdowns.

If Frank Gore can play into his 50s (OK, he didn't play that long), Melvin and his other-wordly talent can at least play into his 30s.

Melvin Gordon is 5,000 times better than Gore, and we all know it.