Kingfish and Bobbers ready for 2020 season

While the general rules and structure of the game won’t change, fans going to Simmons Field — which will have a limited seating capacity of about 25 percent to start — will have to get used to some alterations.

Mound meetings, for example, will look strange with social distancing. And if you enjoy when the infielders whip the ball around the horn following a strikeout, you’ll have to be OK with not seeing that.

Porcaro said the majority of the Kingfish roster got to town on Thursday, and they held their first practice on Sunday. He also said he’s been able to work out with some of his players who live in the area once state COVID-19 restrictions were loosened and some diamonds were available for use.

Additionally, Porcaro said, the teams were slated to meet with NWL officials on Tuesday to go over rules and regulations. It’ll take some getting used to.