Kingfish-Bobbers notebook: Bobbers show off the bats

"Even though it's two teams that are going to play 26 games here, we from day one wanted to put a lot of focus on making sure we assembled a couple really good groups of players," Stenman said. "Bringing Donnie Scott in to manage the Bobbers is a big deal. We're excited about (first-year Kingfish manager) Mike Porcaro and the club that he's got, a lot of local players on that roster.

"Justice Bigbie was the MVP of the Northwoods League last year. If the draft weren't shortened this year and he didn't get off to a bad start at school (Western Carolina), after last summer I thought he would've been a top-five pick, honestly. I think that if he had a full year at school, he probably would have been a top-five-round pick.

"But we got him here, so the whole community could benefit to see some of these guys that you're going to get to know a little bit better and you're going to have a little bit more of a connection with, hopefully, over the summer. I guarantee there's going to be two, three guys that are going to play in this series this summer that are going to play in the big leagues, and that'll be a fun thing for our fans to be a part of."

Added Scott: "We've got some guys returning from last year that really don't even belong here, but they want to play. You're finding the guys now that really want to play.