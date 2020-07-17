Kingfish-Bobbers notebook: Bobbers show off the bats

Two games aren't usually enough to make any major declarations about a baseball team, but it was evident during Thursday's Northwoods League doubleheader between the Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers at Simmons Field that the Bobbers can hit.
The teams split the start of their 26-game Kenosha Series in Thursday's doubleheader — the first game was a continuation of Wednesday's rain-delayed opener — and with three more games still left over the weekend, the Bobbers had already showed the Simmons Field faithful they're in for some offensive fireworks this summer.
Between Thursday's two games, K-Town racked up 16 runs on 19 hits, including a double, a triple and a home run. The Bobbers squared up several other balls that found Kingfish gloves.
Bobbers manager Donnie Scott is already familiar with some of his bats. Scott managed the NWL's Madison Mallards for the last seven seasons and took over the Bobbers this summer with the Mallards not playing. Along with him came a chunk of what was supposed to be the Mallards' roster.
"It's going to be fun throughout the whole summer that way," Scott said after Thursday's opener of his offense. "These guys can swing the bats."
The biggest drive Thursday came in the opener courtesy of Drew Benefield, who cranked a no-doubt solo homer to left-center in the top of the sixth inning for the season's first round-tripper.
Benefield is a high-level talent who cracked nine homers with the Mallards last summer. A native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Benefield played his freshman and sophomore seasons at blue-blood program Louisville before transferring to another power, Dallas Baptist, where he'll play next season.
"He's got a great swing," Scott said. "He's a big kid (6-foot-4, 195 pounds). He can drive the baseball. Sometimes he gets in the habit of trying to lift everything, and we're tying to get him to center the ball a little bit more. He tagged that one. That wasn't your high, long one. That was a bullet.
"I'm pleased with him. There's so many guys here. They're going to hit."
Benefield is just one example of all the talent that's accumulated around the NWL this summer with a limited number of teams playing and everyone looking for at-bats.
The Bobbers also feature reigning league MVP Justice Bigbie, who played with the Mallards in 2019, as well. In Thursday's second game, Bigbie went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
On Thursday, both Scott and Vern Stenman, president of Big Top Baseball, which owns the Kingfish, pointed out that some of the players wouldn't even be here during a normal summer. The Major League Baseball Draft was limited to five rounds this year, meaning it's likely some of the players competing in the NWL now would've been drafted and would be starting their pro careers instead.
"Even though it's two teams that are going to play 26 games here, we from day one wanted to put a lot of focus on making sure we assembled a couple really good groups of players," Stenman said. "Bringing Donnie Scott in to manage the Bobbers is a big deal. We're excited about (first-year Kingfish manager) Mike Porcaro and the club that he's got, a lot of local players on that roster.
"Justice Bigbie was the MVP of the Northwoods League last year. If the draft weren't shortened this year and he didn't get off to a bad start at school (Western Carolina), after last summer I thought he would've been a top-five pick, honestly. I think that if he had a full year at school, he probably would have been a top-five-round pick.
"But we got him here, so the whole community could benefit to see some of these guys that you're going to get to know a little bit better and you're going to have a little bit more of a connection with, hopefully, over the summer. I guarantee there's going to be two, three guys that are going to play in this series this summer that are going to play in the big leagues, and that'll be a fun thing for our fans to be a part of."
Added Scott: "We've got some guys returning from last year that really don't even belong here, but they want to play. You're finding the guys now that really want to play.
"I'm not saying the other guys didn't. I'm sure there were guys pulled out because of this dynamic, but for the most part it's a high level of talent. I think it's going to be fun."
Following the rules
One of the interesting subplots this summer will be observing how the Kingfish and the Bobbers adhere to their COVID-19 safety guidelines, which need to be followed for them to play.
Among other things, pitchers, catchers and managers must social distance during mound visits. There is no chewing of seeds or gum, no spitting, no throwing the ball around the horn and generally limited contact.
In addition to worrying about baseball, the managers also have to watch that their players don't fall into simple habits that come as second nature, like chewing seeds.
The teams met with umpires and league officials on Tuesday to go over the rules.
"I already told them, when you hear, 'Noooooooo!' they're going to know to stop," Scott said with a laugh during a phone interview before the season started. "... I'm going to be very demanding with it, because it's the right thing to do. I don't want to lose this because of us being stupid, so it's very important that we do this correctly so we can keep playing baseball."
Scott knows they're fortunate to be playing at all.
"I'm kind of shocked, to be honest with you," he said. "I didn't know if it was really going to happen. I love the game, but this is about the kids. I'm just so happy for them that they're getting the opportunity to play some baseball, because we don't know where this is going, even with the schools in the fall and even next spring.
"So I'm happy. I just hope everything works out, everybody stays safe and we have a nice little short season."
Teaching the game
Prior to the season, Porcaro — a Racine native and Burlington High graduate who's just beginning his managerial career — said he's looking forward to absorbing as much knowledge as he can from the veteran Scott.
Scott, who played in the majors for three teams from 1983 to 1991 and coached in the Cincinnati Reds organization, said he's happy to help.
"I'm not going to force myself on him, but by the same token if he comes to me and asks any questions, that's how we all learn, as a matter of fact," Scott said. "I had Duffy Dyer (the first manager of the Kingfish) here with the Kingfish for a few years. Well, I played with Duffy, and I always asked him questions. Experience is everything.
"So if Mike needs any help with anything, I'm going to give it to him. He's part of the family, too, Big Top Baseball (which owns the Kingfish and the Mallards). Once the game starts, it's the same old baseball, but before and after that, we're all here to develop as players, coaches, managers and umpires. That's what this is all about."
