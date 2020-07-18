Kingfish-Bobbers notebook: Happy to be underway

Never did it take so much effort to complete one baseball game.
In a sport steeped in routine where one game can feel the same as the next, there was nothing normal about the very first Kenosha Series game between the Northwoods League’s Kenosha Kingfish and K-Town Bobbers at Simmons Field.
First, it took months of speculation, negotiating and planning between Kingfish owners and the City of Kenosha to even get a season. Then, when it finally started on Wednesday night, rain halted the opener before the bottom of the second inning.
The game was resumed Thursday afternoon prior to Thursday night’s regularly scheduled game, and it finally concluded with an entertaining 7-6 Kingfish victory.
“You’re not kidding,” veteran Bobbers manager Donnie Scott said when suggested it had to feel good just to complete a game. “I’m really happy being here. There’s not a lot of leagues playing out there right now, so it’s wonderful to be here.”
It marked the first NWL win for first-year Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro, a Racine native and Burlington High School graduate.
“It feels great,” Porcaro said. “We’ve been waiting for this for four months, really two months, I guess, with our guys. I was really impressed with the offense. The at-bats were really good, especially your first time out, haven’t been in a game setting in months. I was really impressed (with) baserunning, too. On the bases we put some pressure on them early, just hung on there in the end.”
In Thursday’s nightcap, reduced to seven innings, the Bobbers struck back with a 9-0 victory.
Right-hander Eliot Turnquist, a junior-to-be at Ball State, took a no-hitter into the fourth inning for the Bobbers, finishing with four strikeouts and a walk in three full innings to earn the win.
Friday’s game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News.
Magnificent catch
The crucial play of the opener was undoubtedly made by Kingfish right fielder Casey O’Laughlin in the top of the eighth.
Porcaro turned to Tremper graduate Jacob DeLabio, who dominated as Kenosha’s closer last season, for a two-inning save with the Kingfish leading 7-4.
But DeLabio labored through the eighth, surrendering two runs to see the lead shrink to one. Bobbers No. 5 hitter James Shimashita came to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded with a chance to give K-Town the lead, and the left-hander delivered by smoking a 1-1 pitch on the barrel to right.
O’Laughlin turned the wrong way at first and went into a full sprint with his back to home. It looked like it would be a bases-clearing extra-base hit, but at the last second O’Laughlin turned, leaped and made a great catch while tumbling to the ground near the warning track.
“I turned the wrong way off the bat, because it kept tailing down the right-field line, but I eventually flipped around and was able to get my head on it,” O’Laughlin said.
A senior-to-be at Northwestern and a native of Glen Ellyn, Ill., O’Laughlin wasn’t focused on his catch. Like everyone else, he was just happy to be out there.
“I was one of the guys that was lucky enough to be able to come and play,” O’Laughlin said. “I know a lot of my (college) teammates and guys I played against are still waiting for that opportunity to come play. It’s just been trying to make the most of the situation.
“We’ve got to stay safe out here. We’ve got a lot of different protocols going on, with masks and everything. It’s just been waiting to get on the field, itching to get on the field.”
The outfield is, after all, a great place to social distance.
“A lot of air high-fives,” O’Laughlin said.
Shaky first outing
DeLabio, who recently completed his senior season at Carthage, dominated the NWL in his closer’s role last summer, finishing with seven saves and a 0.66 ERA in 11 appearances. Over 13.2 innings, he allowed just one run on two hits with 26 strikeouts and only six walks.
On Wednesday, he allowed more hits and runs in one inning than he did last season.
In the top of the eighth, DeLabio walked two and surrendered three singles and two runs. He was extricated from the inning by O’Laughlin’s fabulous catch.
But there was certainly no worry expressed by Porcaro. A power pitcher who goes 6-foot-5, 207 pounds, DeLabio’s fastball was popping. And his breaking ball appeared sharper in the ninth, when he struck out one and worked around a two-out walk to get the save.
It must be remembered that pitchers haven’t faced live in-game batters in months, so it’ll take time to work out the kinks.
“I think he had a little extra adrenaline,” Porcaro said of DeLabio. “He just left a couple fastballs up early on, and they got some barrels on him. But he settled down, threw a couple good breaking balls, and I think that really helped settle him in there.
“We were riding or dying with him in the ninth inning. There was no way we were going to pull him out of the game there.”
In Thursday’s opener, the teams combined to issue 19 walks among 10 pitchers. The Kingfish walked another nine batters among five pitchers in seven innings in the second game, but the Bobbers cut it down to one free pass among four hurlers.
“Some of the pitchers were just nervous today, and that’s expected,” Scott said after the first game. “It’s not a big deal. I want these guys to get themselves in baseball shape, and it’s different for them right now. They’re not coming from a season like normal. They’ve been sitting for a while, so they’ve got to get the jitter bugs out.”
