Kingfish-Bobbers Schedule
Kenosha Kingfish

Kingfish-Bobbers Schedule

Kingfish logo

Kenosha Kingfish vs. K-Town Bobbers

KENOSHA SERIES

All games at Simmons Field

JULY

15—6:05 p.m. 16—6:05 p.m. 17—6:05 p.m. 18—6:05 p.m. 19—1:05 p.m. 23—6:05 p.m. 24—6:05 p.m. 25—6:05 p.m. 26—4:05 p.m. 30—6:05 p.m. 31—6:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1—6:05 p.m. 2—1:05 p.m. 5—6:05 p.m. 6—6:05 p.m. 7—6:05 p.m. 8—6:05 p.m. 9—4:05 p.m. 13—6:05 p.m. 14—6:05 p.m. 15—6:05 p.m. 16—1:05 p.m. 19—6:05 p.m. 20—6:05 p.m. 21—6:05 p.m. 22—6:05 p.m.

