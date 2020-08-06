Kingfish-Bobbers Thursday DH is on

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers will continue their Northwoods League Kenosha Series at Simmons Field with a doubleheader today.

The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game the continuation of Sunday's game that was stopped because of rain.

However, Wednesday's games were postponed when, according to Kingfish Chief Operating Office Conor Caloia, a player came in contact with somebody that was exposed to COVID-19. Though Caloia said no players from either team or anybody related to the organizations had tested positive, a result on the player in question was not received by game-time Wednesday, so the team chose to take precautionary measures and postpone the doubleheader.

Shortly after cancellation, though, Caloia said the team received a negative result, allowing the resumption of play today.

Today's first game will begin at 4:05 p.m. and will resume in the top of the third inning with the Bobbers leading, 6-0. It will be played to completion. The second game will be seven innings.

Tickets from Wednesday's doubleheader may be exchanged for any upcoming Kenosha Series game this season, pending availability.

