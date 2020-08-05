You are the owner of this article.
Kingfish-Bobbers Wednesday DH postponed
breaking alert top story
Kenosha Series

Kingfish-Bobbers Wednesday DH postponed

KINGFISH OPENER

Fans social distance at Simmons Field during the Kenosha Kingfish season opener on July 15.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

The Kenosha Kingfish took precautionary measures Wednesday and postponed their scheduled Northwoods League Kenosha Series doubleheader against the K-Town Bobbers at Simmons Field.

"We have a player that's come in contact with somebody that's exposed to COVID-19," Kingfish Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we postponed tonight's game. We don't have any players or anybody related to the organization that's tested positive at this time, but we didn't have conclusive results. For that reason, we're going to wait until we have that to play baseball again."

As of Wednesday evening, the teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader again on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. The first game is the continuation of Sunday's game, which was cut short by rain in the top of third inning with the Bobbers leading, 6-0. The second game will then be seven innings.

According to a news release, the Kingfish plan to make an announcement regarding Thursday's games at noon. Fans can check KingfishBaseball.com and Kingfish social media pages for the latest information.

Tickets from Wednesday's doubleheader may be exchanged for any upcoming Kenosha Series game this season, pending availability.

Through 12 games of the 26-game series, the Kingfish and the Bobbers are tied, 6-6.

