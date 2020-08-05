Kingfish-Bobbers Wednesday DH postponed

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Kingfish took precautionary measures Wednesday and postponed their scheduled Northwoods League Kenosha Series doubleheader against the K-Town Bobbers at Simmons Field.

"We have a player that's come in contact with somebody that's exposed to COVID-19," Kingfish Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we postponed tonight's game. We don't have any players or anybody related to the organization that's tested positive at this time, but we didn't have conclusive results. For that reason, we're going to wait until we have that to play baseball again."

As of Wednesday evening, the teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader again on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. The first game is the continuation of Sunday's game, which was cut short by rain in the top of third inning with the Bobbers leading, 6-0. The second game will then be seven innings.

According to a news release, the Kingfish plan to make an announcement regarding Thursday's games at noon. Fans can check KingfishBaseball.com and Kingfish social media pages for the latest information.

Tickets from Wednesday's doubleheader may be exchanged for any upcoming Kenosha Series game this season, pending availability.