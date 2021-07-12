Kingfish drop two in series with Dock Spiders

A two-game home-and-away series with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders didn’t turn out quite as the Kenosha Kingfish had hoped.
Just a day after Kenosha fell, 10-9 in 10 innings at Fond du Lac, the Dock Spiders used a big sixth inning Sunday to hand the Kingfish a 9-7 loss at Simmons Field.
The two-day sweep, which came on the heels of a 2-0 win by Kenosha on Friday night at Green Bay to start the weekend, left the Kingfish at 3-3 in the second half of Northwoods League action heading into this week.
Kenosha held a 5-3 lead into the sixth inning Sunday before Fond du Lac took advantage of three Kingfish errors to plate six runs off reliever Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer), who took the loss.
The Kingfish rallied within two runs with single tallies in the seventh and ninth innings, but couldn’t get any closer. A fielder’s choice by Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) scored Justin Janas (University of Illinois) in the seventh, followed by a Fond du Lac error in the ninth that scored Cam Redding (St. Louis), who led off with a triple.
Kenosha loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but that’s where the rally stalled.
The Dock Spiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Kenosha pulled within one in the bottom of the frame and took a short-lived lead in the second.
Redding (four hits, three runs, two RBI) drove in two runs with a double in the first, followed by RBI singles from Redding, who needed just a home run to hit for the cycle, and Luke Stephenson (Xavier) to highlight a three-run second inning.
Kingfish starting pitcher Bryant Bagshaw (Minot State) worked five innings, and allowed three earned runs, one walk and struck out two. Deliyannis allowed five hits, one walk and struck out one in one inning, while Reed Smith (Northwestern) walked one and struck out one in three innings.
All six runs charged to Delyannis were unearned.
Kingfish split two
The teams battled in a back-and-forth affair Friday night before Fond du Lac picked up the walk-off victory with an unearned run in the 10th inning.
Trailing into the ninth inning, the Kingfish knotted the game at 9-9 on a double by Janas that drove in McKay Barney (Washington). Neither team scored in the ninth before the Dock Spiders earned the win in the first extra frame.
Janas led the Kingfish offense with four hits, two runs scored and four RBI, followed by Kirk Liebert (Kentucky, three hits, run, RBI), Bianchina (two hits, three RBI) and Mitch Jebb (Michigan State, two hits, two runs).
Kingfish reliever Nick Meyer (Dayton) took the loss. Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio, who plays at Carthage, allowed six earned runs, six hits, four walks and struck out five in five innings on the mound.
A two-run home run by Janas in the fourth inning Friday was all the offense Kenosha needed in its 2-0 win over the Green Bay Booyah to start the weekend. Starting pitcher Joey Kosowsky (Farleigh Dickinson) earned the win with six innings of shutout baseball, while Meyer worked a perfect ninth to record his fifth save of the season.
Kenosha opened the first of four seven-inning doubleheaders in two days at Battle Creek (Mich.) on Monday. The Kingfish return home Wednesday to face Kokomo (Ind.) at 6:05 p.m. for the first of a six-game homestand at Simmons Field before the All-Star Break next week.
Dan Truttschel