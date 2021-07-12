Kingfish drop two in series with Dock Spiders

Redding (four hits, three runs, two RBI) drove in two runs with a double in the first, followed by RBI singles from Redding, who needed just a home run to hit for the cycle, and Luke Stephenson (Xavier) to highlight a three-run second inning.

Kingfish starting pitcher Bryant Bagshaw (Minot State) worked five innings, and allowed three earned runs, one walk and struck out two. Deliyannis allowed five hits, one walk and struck out one in one inning, while Reed Smith (Northwestern) walked one and struck out one in three innings.

All six runs charged to Delyannis were unearned.

Kingfish split two

The teams battled in a back-and-forth affair Friday night before Fond du Lac picked up the walk-off victory with an unearned run in the 10th inning.

Trailing into the ninth inning, the Kingfish knotted the game at 9-9 on a double by Janas that drove in McKay Barney (Washington). Neither team scored in the ninth before the Dock Spiders earned the win in the first extra frame.

Janas led the Kingfish offense with four hits, two runs scored and four RBI, followed by Kirk Liebert (Kentucky, three hits, run, RBI), Bianchina (two hits, three RBI) and Mitch Jebb (Michigan State, two hits, two runs).