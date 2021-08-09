Kingfish enter final week of regular season

Two straight games of double-digit runs Saturday and Sunday in Kalamazoo (Mich.) kept the Kenosha Kingfish's Northwoods League playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the regular season.
But there's still plenty of work ahead to make that happen.
Kenosha entered a two-game series with Great Lakes East Division leader Kokomo four games back with six regular-season contests left on the schedule. The Kingfish played at Kokomo on Monday and will face the Jackrabbits again Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m.
The Kingfish sit at 18-14 in the second half and 37-29 overall, while Kokomo is 21-9 and 41-25 overall. First-half champion Traverse City, which has a playoff berth clinched, is 18-12 in the second half (39-27 overall) and three games behind Kokomo.
If Traverse City overtakes Kokomo in the final week, then the team with the next-best overall record will grab the second postseason berth. Other first-half champions already with a playoff spot are Fond du Lac (Great Lakes West), Waterloo (Great Plaines East) and St. Cloud (Great Plaines West).
The playoffs will run from Aug. 15-19, and could be extended by a day to Aug. 20 because of weather or if a travel day is needed. The two playoff teams from the East will play in a best-of-three series, with the winner facing the winner of the Great Lakes West playoff qualifiers in a one-game divisional championship.
On the other side of the bracket are the Great Plaines East and West playoff qualifiers, who will face off in the best-of-three, followed by the one-game divisional title matchup. The two teams left standing on both sides will play in a one-game, winner-take-all matchup for the 2021 championship.
Offense leads the way
The visiting Kingfish built a 9-0 lead Sunday in Kalamazoo and cruised from there in the 10-5 victory over the Growlers to earn the series split.
A two-run single by Mikey Madej (North Carolina-Chapel Hill) helped the Kingfish to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, followed by a singe tally in the third and a big five-run fourth to take control.
Josh Leslie (McNeese State) singled to score Madej with the first run in the fourth inning. Also collecting RBI were Cam Collier (South Florida), along with a bases-loaded walk by Luke Stephenson (Elon).
Leslie led the offense with three hits and an RBI, followed by Xavier Watson (Illinois) with two doubles and two RBI and Angelo Cantelo (Lewis University) with two doubles and two RBI.
Kingfish starting pitcher Dominic Hann earned the win, as he allowed two hits, two runs (both unearned), two walks and struck out six in six innings on the mound.
The 10-run outburst Sunday came on the heels of a 13-6 win over Kalamazoo on Saturday.
Kenosha banged out 15 hits, led by McKay Barney (Washington), with four and three runs scored. Cantelo added three hits, a run and an RBI, followed by Leslie (two hits, two runs, two RBI), Matt Korman (UW-Whitewater, two hits, run, four RBI) and Watson (double, triple, two runs, RBI).
Relief pitcher Brady Kais (Columbus State) earned the win, as he allowed two hits, a run (unearned) and struck out three in four innings of work.
Dan Truttschel