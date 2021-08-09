Kingfish enter final week of regular season

On the other side of the bracket are the Great Plaines East and West playoff qualifiers, who will face off in the best-of-three, followed by the one-game divisional title matchup. The two teams left standing on both sides will play in a one-game, winner-take-all matchup for the 2021 championship.

Offense leads the way

The visiting Kingfish built a 9-0 lead Sunday in Kalamazoo and cruised from there in the 10-5 victory over the Growlers to earn the series split.

A two-run single by Mikey Madej (North Carolina-Chapel Hill) helped the Kingfish to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, followed by a singe tally in the third and a big five-run fourth to take control.

Josh Leslie (McNeese State) singled to score Madej with the first run in the fourth inning. Also collecting RBI were Cam Collier (South Florida), along with a bases-loaded walk by Luke Stephenson (Elon).

Leslie led the offense with three hits and an RBI, followed by Xavier Watson (Illinois) with two doubles and two RBI and Angelo Cantelo (Lewis University) with two doubles and two RBI.

Kingfish starting pitcher Dominic Hann earned the win, as he allowed two hits, two runs (both unearned), two walks and struck out six in six innings on the mound.