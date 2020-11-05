Kingfish holding bobblehead pick-up and holiday sale

The Kenosha Kingfish are holding a bobblehead pick-up and holiday sale at the team store at Simmons Field on Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Patrons can bring in their 2020 bobblehead vouchers that they didn’t redeem to receive their bobbleheads. You must have a voucher to get a bobblehead.
Additionally, the store will be featuring discounts, $50 game-worn jerseys and $10 game-used bats and field manager Mike Porcaro will make an appearance from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
All COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and masks and social distancing are required.
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
KINGFISH AUG 6
Kingfish Big Al ribbon dancing.jpg
Kingfish Bobber on the zipline.jpg
Kingfish fans plaque.jpg
Kingfish 2020 Bobbers shirt.jpg
Kingfish 2020 Drew Wiegman ribbon dance.jpg
Kingfish 2020 dueling mascots.jpg
Kingfish 2020 King Elvis on the field.jpg
Kingfish 2020 socially distanced fans.jpg
Kingfish 2020 the K-Town Bobber mascot.jpg
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
KINGFISH OPENER
Kingfish 2020 mask T-shirt.jpg
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Kingfish 2020 Rex Davenport with Bobbers mascot.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!